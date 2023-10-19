Sam Thompson And Zara McDermott: Inside Their Rollercoaster Relationship

CREDIT: Instagram / Zara McDermott

In October, the split finally aired on Made in Chelsea. At a lunch with Habbs, Jamie and Ruby Adler, the Love Island star Zara admitted she cheated on Sam during her time on Celebrity X Factor last year. The confession didn't go down well with Jamie, who then stormed out to show his loyalty to Sam (even though Jamie is kind of famous for cheating on his girlfriends - but whatever).Later in the episode, she begged him for forgiveness, in a scene where they were both sat on a park bench. (And while Zara sounded and looked very tearful, it didn't go unnoticed by fans that no tears were actually shed.) We also learn that she Zara didn't just cheat once either, as Sam called her 'seedy' for 'consistently shagging' behind his back. Yikes. After the airing, Zara posted one of those 'quotes against the sky' posts on her Instagram Stories, which read: 'Love wins, love always wins.'