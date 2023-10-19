Sam Thompson And Zara McDermott: Inside Their Rollercoaster Relationship

As reality TV fans, we couldn't have been happier when Love Island's Zara McDermott and Made In Chelsea's Sam Thompson started dating. After watching Sam fail to secure a girlfriend on Celebs Go Dating, we were happy that the charismatic reality star had finally found love. And in 2019, we were excited to see Zara introduced to the Made In Chelsea crowd.
Shortly after lockdown, Sam and Zara's relationship crumbled when Zara confessed to cheating on Sam during her time on The X Factor: Celebrity. She even apologised on Instagram, and posted a video montage dedicated to the 'love of [her] life.' (Sam, meanwhile, uploaded an advert for Nando's where he reenacted their break-up scene - which was hastily deleted).
Away from social media, the split continued to play out on Made In Chelsea - as Sam broke down in tears reading a letter from Zara. But he still refused to take her back.
Three years and a house together later, Sam and Zara seem stronger than ever. Sam even had Zara-themed shirts made for her first performance on this year's Strictly Come Dancing. Sharing a picture of them together on the ballroom floor, Sam wrote 'never been so proud in my life'.
So if - like us - you're wondering how Zara and Sam went from reality TV relationship goals to social media meltdown and back, look no further to see their entire relationship timeline.
Like all good modern romances, this one started online. Sam and Zara met through Instagram, with the former Love Islander sliding into Sam's DMs. Both Sam and Zara were fresh out of relationships, with Zara splitting from Love Island's Adam Collard and Sophie Habboo dumping Sam.
However, it was in May 2019 that Sam confirmed the two were an item. Though lots of people had already thought as much, with Zara leaving a few cute comments on Sam's Instagram pictures. Another massive giveaway were paparazzi pictures of the pair holding hands.
And then, a few months later in August, it was revealed Sam - who had dropped out of Made In Chelsea after splitting with Habbs - was returning to MIC to have a showdown with Jamie Laing who started dating his ex Habbs. It was all very dramatic. So far, so Chelsea. But it meant that Sam introduced Zara to the show - and she quickly became a regular. It fair to say she didn't get along too well with Sam's ex, Tiff Watson, either. (Remember when Sam accidentally told Tiff she was the best thing that ever happened to him?)
The couple continued to be very, very loved up on social media and our reality TV couple goals. And, get this, Sam even told Celebs Go Dating coach Paul C Brunson that he was ready to propose by the end of the year.
However, it all went wrong in September, with our hearts breaking when it was reported that the couple had called it quits. Then there were reports that Zara had cheated on Sam during her time on Celebrity X Factor with a music exec. She then admitted the whole thing on Instagram, writing: 'A huge mistake I made a year ago has recently come to light and I want to face this head on. I don't condone being unfaithful and I made a huge mistake at a time in my life where I was hugely selfish and immature. I believe I have learnt so much from my mistake. I want to apologise to my Sam for everything I have put him through, for the pain, the embarrassment, the anger and the hurt.'
Despite Sam not responding to the public apology, this didn't stop Zara from then posting a video montage on Instagram which she dedicated to the 'love of [her] life'. You can watch it here.
In October, the split finally aired on Made in Chelsea. At a lunch with Habbs, Jamie and Ruby Adler, the Love Island star Zara admitted she cheated on Sam during her time on Celebrity X Factor last year. The confession didn't go down well with Jamie, who then stormed out to show his loyalty to Sam (even though Jamie is kind of famous for cheating on his girlfriends - but whatever).Later in the episode, she begged him for forgiveness, in a scene where they were both sat on a park bench. (And while Zara sounded and looked very tearful, it didn't go unnoticed by fans that no tears were actually shed.) We also learn that she Zara didn't just cheat once either, as Sam called her 'seedy' for 'consistently shagging' behind his back. Yikes. After the airing, Zara posted one of those 'quotes against the sky' posts on her Instagram Stories, which read: 'Love wins, love always wins.'
After the split aired, Sam also hinted who Zara cheated with. It's long been alleged that the man in question is music exec Brahim Fouradi, and taking to Twitter, Sam liked a tweet featuring a picture of Brahim with the caption: 'You lot mean to tell me she cheated on Sam with THIS nah guys I'm logging off . Zara your taking the ps. #MadeInChelsea.' Yikes. He also liked another tweet showing support for his ex. 'Yes, Zara made a mistake,' the tweet read. 'A big one. But damn u 2014 can we not pile on someone who's young and happens to be messing up in the public eye? Have we not learnt anything? Humans fuck up. That's what we do. Let her live in peace as she figures this shit out for herself.'
It all got a bit messy (literally) when Sam mocked the split, by uploading an advert for Nando's where he dubbed the scenes from Made In Chelsea. It was hastily deleted, with Sam later saying Zara knew about the clip before it was uploaded.
Zara really confused her fans at the end of October by posting this image on Instagram, with the caption: "I choose you. And I'll choose you over and over. Without pause, without a doubt, in a heartbeat. I'll keep choosing you."
But on Made In Chelsea, Sam refused to take Zara back (again). He might have cried after reading a handwritten letter from the former Love Islander, but it seems Sam isn't going to forgive and forget anytime soon.
If you, like us, hoped there would be a silver lining to this split, and Sam would appear on Celebs Go Dating for a third time, then we have bad news for you... The star has denied he is joining the agency again. Sob. We would have loved to see him back with Paul and Anna - it could have been third time lucky.
Eagle eyed fans noticed that Sam recently followed ex, Tiff Watson on Instagram. However, Tiff had already started dating footballer Cameron McGeehan, so it's clear Sam and Tiff were nothing more than good friends.
Then, on Made In Chelsea, we discovered the rumours that Sam and Zara had been hooking up during their break up were in fact true. But Sam still wasn't entirely sure whether he was going to be able to forgive and forget...
And finally, the pair are back together! Sam took Zara back during the final episode of Made In Chelsea (taking her to the park where they broke up, slightly awks).
You know what they say, there's no greater declaration of love than a tattoo! Posting on her Instagram story, Zara showed off an adorable moon and stars tattoo she got for her beau, writing: 'i love you more than the moon and the stars'.
In August, it was announced that Zara McDermott was joining this year's Strictly line-up. She is currently starring on the show with partner Graziano di Prima and, true to form, fans have started speculating about whether they've been struck by 'the Strictly curse'. However, there's no need for Sam to worry as the pair insist they are just great friends.
