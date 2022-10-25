Yes, Made In Chelsea’s Melissa Tattam and Harry Barron Split Up

News that Melissa Tattam is returning has stunned fans of Made In Chelsea. However, the revelation that she is now single is even more surprising. Fans of the show knew her for her long-term relationship with Harry Barron. She was introduced to the show in 2018 as Harry's girlfriend (much to the surprise of viewers) and they were in a relationship for three years. They broke up off camera and Melissa took a break from the show - which was the last viewers saw of them.

There are rumours that Melissa's most recent ex-boyfriend, Toby Watkins, will be appearing on the show as the cast film out in Bali. However, on the upcoming episode of Made In Chelsea there is a bit of flirty energy between Melissa and Miles Nazaire (shock) so time will tell...

When did Melissa Tattam and Harry Barron break up?

Melissa and Harry broke up in September 2021 after three years together. She announced their split in an Instagram Q&A and the demise of their relationship wasn't filmed for the show. The reality star was asked, 'Are you still with Harry,' by one fan on Instagram and she replied, 'No, she's single,' referring to herself in the third person.

This came as a shock to fans as their relationship seemed to have great promise. They revealed to OK! in 2020 that they had discussions about marriage. 'Melissa has sent me a photo of the engagement ring she wants – it’s £150,000,' Harry said. 'I’ll have to re-mortgage my life! Although she jokes, there’s a serious element to it.' The pair had even talked about having children together, with baby names picked out. 'For a boy, I’d want to call him Leo,' Harry added.

The pair shared an impressive pad which was just a short walk away from London’s Chelsea Bridge. However after they broke up Melissa revealed she was staying in their home without Harry. She said in a Youtube video, 'It’s my home and I’m staying.'

Not long after their breakup Melissa started dating Toby Watkins.

Who is Toby Watkins?

Toby is Melissa's most recent ex-boyfriend and is set to appear on Made In Chelsea. The pair went Instagram official in June with reports stating they started dating a lot sooner than that. However, they split a few months later. On her podcast with fellow ex-MIC star Sophie Haboo, Wednesdays We Drink Wine, Melissa said, 'Right, so guys there's a bit of an announcement... I'm single.'

'It's been maybe like a month and a bit. I didn't like hiding it but I had to get strong enough where I was ready to talk about it. Toby is still the best, we love Toby. That's all we're going to talk about with the break-up.'

According to Toby's Instagram page he is a videographer and a model. He is signed to IMG Models Worldwide. On the Wednesdays We Drink Wine podcast, Melissa revealed that things were getting serious, revealing they had both dropped the 'L bomb'. Fans were excited for her. However, they split over the summer.

In discussion with co-host Sophie on their podcast, Melissa revealed that she was flying out to Bali and Toby would also be there at the same time. She also teased that they had previously rekindled their romance in a 'relapse'. However, it's not just Melissa out in Bali - a few of her MIC co-stars are also with her, including Miles, Ruby Adler, Emily Blackwell, Issy Francis-Baum, Willow Day and Julius Cowdrey as they film upcoming episodes of the show.

Toby recently posted on his Instagram showing him taking off to head to Bali. Speaking during a segment of the show called The Single Diaries, Melissa said, 'I'm doing good. I'm very excited. Basically, I'm going away for quite a long period of time in two weeks. On Friday, it's two weeks.

'Guys, I'm going away to a lovely hot country - I'm not sure if I can declare it yet - I'm really excited, and an ex-boyfriend's going to be there, so I'm really nervous at the same time.'

Sophie then said, 'Yeah, Toby's gonna be there. I mean, we're just going to say his name because everyone's gonna know.'

Melissa continued, 'And there has been a bit of a relapse with Toby,' as Sophie laughed and added, 'We all know what's going to happen there.'