Made In Chelsea’s Issy Francis-Baum Reveals The £15 Secret To Her Signature Winged Eyeliner

After a brief series getaway to Mallorca, Made In Chelsea has arrived back in London for its 24th season - it's back on screens every Monday at 9PM on E4. New face Issy Francis-Baum - who made her debut on the show during Made In Chelsea: Mallorca and turned MIC regular Miles Nazaire's head remarkably quickly - is back too, and she's already making waves. Epsiode 2 of the latest season sees her square up to the formidable Maeva D'Ascanio, lay her cards on the table with Miles and even share the spotlight with her father, highly successful entrepreneur Marc Francis-Baum.

Thus far Issy's calm and collected demeanour has won favour with fans, as has one of her signature beauty looks. Issy's winged eyeliner is a thing to behold. Beauty obsessives will no doubt have clocked it mid-episode, but scroll through Issy's Instagram feed and you'll see the make-up look shown off to full effect.

Issy

Slim, slick and hyper-extended, Issy's winged eyeliner is evocative of the look Bella Hadid set trending. Keen to know how it's done, Grazia sat down with Issy to decode her technique. 'I'm rarely seen without my signature wing,' says Issy, 'and it doesn't actually take me that long to do.' 'The trick,' she says, 'is applying mascara first.' Pre-liner mascara - talk about a plot twist.

'I layer on my mascara, and then I use the lashes on the outer corner of each eye to map out my eyeliner wing,' she continues, 'I follow the trajectory of my outermost lash and keep going.' Issy connects her wing to her upper lash line, but doesn't take her liner the whole way across her lid, instead stopping about a third of the way in. 'This makes the final look feel effortless, it's a go-to for me.'

And Issy is loyal to one liquid liner at the moment, and one liquid liner only. 'I use Benefit's Roller Liner, £15.60,' she says, 'it's got a really fine felt tip, and lasts for ages.' Sold. Shop Issy's ride or die liquid liner below.

Shop: Issy Francis-Baum's Go-To Liquid Eyeliner