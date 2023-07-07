Love Island: Tyrique Is a Red Flag Crash Course

There's no sensitive way of putting this but after the display Love Island's Tyrique Hyde has put on in the last few weeks, it seems that he is something of a shining example of the type of ma n you need to avoid - at all costs.

In case you missed it, Wednesday night's dramaticCasa Amorrecoupling saw Ella Thomasbring back bombshell Ouzy See - leaving her partner Tyrique Hyde single. I felt bad watching Tyrique put his heart on the line only to see it crushed - my sympathy for him is limited.

If we look back on Tyrique and Ella's relationship, until now, everything has always been on his terms. For example, Tyrique dictated how long Ella could get to know Scott when he walked into the villa, after he gave himself free rein to flirt with Leah Taylorand Kady McDermott for as long as he wanted. If Ella dared to pull him up in the double standards, he wouldn't hear of it. Similarly Tyrique and Ella only made things exclusive because Tyrique declared he was done with being a player. Tyrique has called the shots from he start.

How you treat someone in the early stages of your relationship matters, even when you don't know where it's going. From flirting with other women in front of her face to asking them to 'twirl for him', is it any wonder Ella brought Ouzy back from Casa Amor. To boldly say to your partner that you 'miss the game' and then not expect them to develop doubts is shocking. Tyrique's inconsistent actions rightly made Ella feel insecure and she quickly developed trust issues.

A trademark of healthy relationships? There's a balance of power, meaning one person doesn't have total control of the relationship or call all the shots; rather, both partners are able to contribute their thoughts, opinions, and feelings equally.

Tyrique didn't allow Ella to explore any other options in the villa and almost dangled the carrot of 'exclusivity' to stop her from getting to know anyone else. Ella's feelings never seemed to be a priority. Previously, he was a self-confessed player and boasted about sleeping with over 100 women.

Let's also dissect the way Tyrique talks about women. After Ella brought back Ouzy during the Casa Amor recoupling, Tyrique's ego was clearly bruised. He stood up and said, 'I guess she was never mine - it was just my turn.' To shame Ella in front of the villa - and the nation was disrespectful - to say the least. Red flag? More like a red banner. During a recoupling chat with the boys, Tyrique claimed that he wished he had kissed all the new bombshells just to spite Ella.

It makes sense why Ella has naturally gravitated towards Ouzy. He also doesn't play mind games, and his actions and words appear to be consistent, for now, at least - this is Love Island after all.

In tonight's episode, Tyrique is reportedly moving on and flirting with Kady. After telling Ella he 'missed her' the night before, in the morning he is quickly spotted cracking on with Kady.

According to ITV, Ella walks across the garden and notices Kady and Tyrique flirting as she is quick to tell Catherine, 'He’s stroking her hair, what is he doing?' Tyrique continues to make a move on Kady as he says,' Let me look at them pretty eyes, look at me, let me look into your eyes.' Kady jokingly tells him, 'Stop it Ty, I know what you’re doing.'

Is Tyrique being petty? Trying to teach Ella a lesson? Probably. Is it all part of the red flag guidebook for women? Definitely.