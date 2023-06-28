Love Island Fans Are Convinced That Kady McDermott Has A Secret Boyfriend

After last night's episode of Love Island, fans are speculating that Kady McDermottactually has a secret boyfriend outside the villa.

For context, last night's episode of Love Island saw the return of 'The Kissing Competition' where the girls had to kiss each of the boys. The boys then had to rate who's kiss was the best. However, during the challenge viewers noticed that Kady was extremely tame and holding back throughout.

This had led fans to speculate that perhaps she is holding back because she already has a partner on the outside. After the kissing challenge, viewers took to social media to share their theories.

Does Kady McDermott have a boyfriend?

Well, fans think so. One fan wrote, 'The way Kady has been acting ever since she came into the villa. I 100% believe she has a boyfriend.' Whilst another wrote,'Kady clearly came back for the cheque she's not giving at all.' Another fan added, 'Guys the rumours that Kady has a boyfriend outside the villa might be true because she hasn't given anything to the villa - she's clearly holding back.'

On Instagram the speculation was taken a step further after a viewer claimed to have seen the Islander with her boyfriend before her dramatic entrance into the villa. They commented, 'I am 99% sure she has a boyfriend. They come into the supermarket I work in ALL the time.' Whilst another person chimed in writing, 'Same. I see her at the gym all the time with him.'

After Kady dodgedZachariah Noble's kiss on the terrace and even accidentally called him by her ex-boyfriend Scott Thomas' name - fans believe these are all signs pointing to her disinterest in actually forming a romantic connection. Of course, the speculation surrounding Kady are all theories so far and nothing has been officially confirmed.

Whilst we all love the shock value of returning OG Islanders - some fans are now questioning their intentions for coming back. Last year series 4 Islander Adam Collardreturned to the villa in shocking scenes. However, after coupling up with Paige Thorne they split up very quickly once the show ended as he allegedly cheated on her.

Adam recently admitted that he only came back to the show for exposure. Speaking to MailOnline, Adam admitted that he went into the villa with a plan and insinuated that he chose to be in a couple with Paige as a way of keeping himself on the series.