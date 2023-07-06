Yikes, It Looks Like Tyrique Is Already Moving On In Tonight’s Love Island

Surprise, surprise, Tyrique Hyde is about to cause uproar in the Love Island villa after being publicly rejected by Ella Thomas. In a press release about tonight’s episode, he’s already set his sights on getting to know another Islander after a tough conversation with Ella leaves him even more hurt.

According to ITV2, Tyrique decides to get to know season two legend Kady McDermott in tonight’s episode. It comes after the Casa Amor recoupling has left Jess, Kady, Scott, and Tyrique all single.

Tonight, Kady will get a text that reads: ‘Jess, Kady, Scott, and Tyrique, as you are all single it’s time to head out of the villa for cocktails together #SinglesNight #GetYourMojitoBack’

And while getting ready in the bedroom with Scott, Tyrique apparently says ‘Obviously Ella’s made me single, might as well go and get to know Kady init. Time to bounce back.’

Bounce back, Tyrique?! After less than 24 hours? Oh, this is going to be DRAMATIC. It doesn’t end there either as Tyrique clearly has no intention of hiding his decision to move on so quickly. Entering a secret Spanish garden for their date, Tyrique makes a toast to the other Islanders, saying ‘Cheers to being single and not caring. Still cracking on…’

Eek! We can’t watch.

©ITV

The date is bound to be hard to watch for fans of Tyrique and Ella, as is their conversation prior to it. More information in the press release about tonight’s episode states that the pair have a conversation about what went on in Casa Amor.

‘I’m sorry, I know that would have been mad shocking for you,’ Ella tells Tyrique. ‘I never in a million years thought I’d be open to getting to know someone.’

Tyrique says: ‘But you did’ before Ella explains ‘Yeah, but here me out. Ouzy, I already know from the outside, he’s someone that right before I came in here it was about to be something but then I came here...I’ve not been open from when I got here, it’s just been you. You've been my whole time here and I’ve loved that.’

Ella knowing Ouzy outside doesn’t help things though, with Tyrique replying ‘Do you want to hear about my Casa experience? I didn’t do a single thing…the fact that you knew Ouzy before makes it even worse for me to be honest…there’s clearly something there…’

‘We decided to close things off, and now you’ve done this,’ he continues. ‘I stood there on my own because my feelings for you are genuine. I’ve never in my entire life had feelings for someone the way I do for you, and you’ve just thrown it all away by bringing Ouzy back.’