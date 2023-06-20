Love Island’s Mitchel Is The Perfect Example Of Male Overconfidence

When it comes to dating, self-confidence is one of the most attractive traits for many women. All things considered, confidence is sexy. It is endearing to be with a person who is comfortable in their own skin, who doesn’t feel the need to second-guess everything they say or do. However, sometimes too much of a good thing can turn sour - especially when it's coupled with a lack of self-awareness.

This seems to be the case for Love island'sMitchel Taylor, according to viewers. He entered the villa very confident and outspoken, unafraid to go after the girl he wanted. However, over time that once charming charisma has turned into glaring overconfidence, and now seems to be rubbing viewers the wrong way due to his extremely forward style of flirting.

Mitchel's flirting style comes off as, shall we say, intense. Whilst being direct with your feelings is a positive thing, there doesn't seem to be any consideration of if the other person is actually reciprocating the flirting.

Viewers have even expressed on social media that Mitchel's approach is starting to become uncomfortable to watch. One viewer wrote, 'Mitch's behaviour would push me away. He's acting so possessive after just a few days.'

When Mitchel was in a couple with Molly Marsh, it was said possessiveness that began to make her look the other way too. Even though she told Mitch that she just wanted to focus her attention on Zachariah Noble, he continued to push. Mitchel attempted to convince Molly that he was better for her, even after she made her feelings clear. He even recoupled with her in the hopes that she would slowly change her mind and come back to him. It wasn't until Molly physically removed herself and slept outside that Mitchel finally got the message. Should it really take that much for Mitch to get the hint?

The same pattern is now happening with Jess Harding. After Jess started having issues in her relationship with Sammy Root, she began getting closer to Mitchel. As she opened up to Mitchel about her conflicted feelings towards Sammy, Mitchel slowly started to plant the seeds of doubt. 'I'm happy you and Sammy are getting along but when I see you hugging and kissing, I'm thinking it should be me,' he said. He also continued to push on how much of a better match he is for her.

Now, Jess can certainly stand to be clearer with her intentions towards Mitchel. It's clear she has strong feelings for Sammy but because they are going through some issues, she isn't completely shutting Mitchel off, but even her body language during conversations with Mitchel should speak volumes.

It could be that Mitchel is starting to feel desperate as Jess is his only surviving connection in the villa, thus the forwardness. Leah Taylor has firmly said that she only sees Mitchel as a friend - which leaves Jess as his only option. However, this doesn't change Mitchel's clear pattern of overbearing behaviour.