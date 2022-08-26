A Woman on TikTok Has Called Out A Made In Chelsea Cast Member For Trashing Her Flat

A TikTok user called @Phaedraphas has exposed a Made In Chelsea cast member for allegedly destroying her rental flat. The voice over of the video said, 'The time I rented my flat to a cast member of Made In Chelsea and it was a f * cking nightmare.' The video was also captioned, 'Story time: the most stressful part of the lead up to my wedding was dealing with this bonafide lunatic from Made In Chelsea. ' The video now has over 40k views and counting and is starting to go viral.

It appears that Phaedra was trying to enjoy her wedding and honeymoon and claims to have rented the property to someone from the cast whilst they were away. She posted slides of text messages between her neighbours and also with the 'cast member.'

The first text exchange was with her neighbour and the caption read,' It started with a few texts from my disgruntled neighbour over excessive noise. Not the end of the world.' The text sent at midnight reads ,'Hey mate sorry to bother you can you have a word with the tenant who is renting your place as we are being kept up by them during the night. It started again about 45 minutes ago and it's keeping the kids awake.'

When the owner Phaedra questioned about the noise they wrote, 'The girls seems to live during the night' which indicated it is a female cast member. Adding, 'There are loads of voices and laughter - the back door is also open.'

Then she allegedly refused access to emergency worker at my neighbours flat despite agreeing on it before hand in the terms and conditions. Te cast member texted, 'We didn't agree to it and it should have been checked with us first. It's trespassing.' To which the owner replied, 'Under tenants law, landlords are allowed to access for emergencies so it's not trespassing. I told you about this weeks ago.' The cast member also conveniently left the owners door wide open and unlocked while she was out.

The next slide was captioned, 'A few weeks later and she's still being an absolute nuisance' Another text from neighbour said, 'She's come back with friends at 5.20am - doors slamming and so much noise. It's getting to the point where I want to explode.' After pushing the owners' neighbours to their limits they threatened to report the cast member to Air BnB for 'noise, drugs and antisocial behaviour.'

The TikTok user Phaedra claimed that she tried to get her to leave her flat early but she refused without being refunded upfront ( including security deposit). Phaedra then had to get her husband to step in and communicate with her because she was stressing her out so much. The cast member refused all his calls to communicate and accused him of harassment.

After a lot of back and forth and communication with lawyers - she finally left. However, the cast member didn't leave the flat how she found it. The TikTok user wrote, ' When we finally did get her out, she had left the flat in such a bad state. I didn't photograph too much of it as it was too upsetting. But there were cigarettes and splif ends tucked down the side of my bed and in my dishwasher filter. She had broken pretty much every plate I owned and broken my washing machine.' She added, 'And look at my fridge,' alongside an image of a dirty and destroyed fridge. The 'cast member' also left a vibrator on her bed ...nice!

In the comments people were speculating over who the mystery 'cast member' could be and named a lot of different female Kings Roaders. There was no indication of it being a past or current cast member. The anticipation for a reveal continues on TikTok. One user commented, 'Omg I MUST know who it is.' While another said, 'Sorry you had to deal with his but also me being nosey WHO?'