Introducing The Very Rich Parents Of Made In Chelsea: Mallorca’s Stars

Made In Chelsea: Mallorca is, as you'd expect, chockablock with sun and sex ... but what about the parents? With the five-part spin-off series on all this week daily at 9pm on E4, the truly curious among us would like to know a little bit more about the various family trees that these golden, sun-kissed apples presumably didn't fall that far from. Just how did these fabulously glam guys and gals get made in the first place? Worry not, MIC stans, we've got you covered.

James Taylor

©Instagram / Maeva D'Ascino

There was a time when young James would brag to the girls of SW3 about his private plane and home spa at any chance he could. What we do know about James' parents and their fortune is that they do have their own family business. The company is linked to sales engineering and there is rumours that he is set to take over.

Maeva D’Ascanio

©Channel 4

Maeva's tres chic French parents, Corinne and Thierry, divide their time between Paris and the Alps. Monsieur D'Ascanio is, per his daughter, a bigwig businessman in the publishing world, more than happy to get l'addition when catching up with his daughter and her hubby James – now gearing up to be parents themselves.

Olivia Bentley

Poppa Bentley, Kevin, apparently made his fortune by setting up The Bentley Group, a plumbing and fittings company, but the real money comes through mother Kate. The The 478-acre Burrow Farm Estate was left to her in 1978 by insurance boss David Palmer, grandfather of Olivia, and is rumoured to have been sold for £50m.

Julius Cowdrey

Singer-songwriter Julius comes from a cricketing dynasty with his father Chris and his late grandfather, who was a life peer, Colin Cowdrey both captaining England. His Swedish mother Christel nee Holst-Sande is a former model with professional jazz training who runs her own hospitality company and writes screenplays.

Tristan Phipps