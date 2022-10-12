Did You Spot This Made In Chelsea Star On The Kardashians?

With the second series of The Kardashians in full swing, eagle-eyed reality show addicts were quick to spot an unlikely television crossover in the latest episode, as an old Made in Chelsea cast member made a surprise appearance.

In the third episode, Kim, 41, was enjoying dinner in Milan but was stopped on her way out by a fan who wanted a photo.

And it was none other than ex-Made in Chelsea star Mitch Alfus, the dad of fellow former MIC star Alik Alfus.

Mitch was shown throwing a V sign alongside the megastar, who happily posed for the picture before saying, ‘Thank you very much, goodbye now.’

He then sat back down at his table and gushed, ‘My daughter is going to go nuts!’

‘Having a highly productive day off and just spotted an unlikely tv crossover - #madeinchelsea’s Alik’s dad Mitch Alfus getting a selfie with Kim on #TheKardashians,’ someone wrote online.

Another echoed, ‘I noticed him straight away! So glad someone else saw this!’

A third TikTok comment read, ‘Thank you! Knew I’d seen him before, it’s been driving me mad!’

Someone else quipped, ‘Not me thinking it was going to be Alik and he’d had a few tough years!’

However, it took others longer to clock who it was, ‘@alikalfus dad being in the latest ep of #TheKardashians had me questioning where I know him from for a good 30 mins!’

Mitch starred in several episodes of the E4 show alongside his son, New York native Alik, 33, between 2016 and 2018.

Alik became a full-time cast member of Made in Chelsea in series eight, following a cameo appearance in a New York special of the show.

His relationship with ex-girlfriend and former co-star Louise Thompson was a regular feature on the show. The couple immediately hit it off and dated for around two years, but their long distance romance eventually took its toll and the pair parted ways.

Louise is now happily engaged to Ryan Libbey and the pair have a son Leo, who is turning one next month.