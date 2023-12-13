Who Plays Carole Middleton in The Crown?

And, of course, much of that navigating involving Prince William's university years.

The show will delve into Kate Middleton and Prince William's relationship, looking at the love story behind our future king and queen. While the show doesn't always separate fact from fiction, the show is thought to be looking at the real life romance that bubbled between the two (although FYI, we can't confirm that a young Kate met her future hubby and his mum in the streets)...

With a teenage Kate appearing on our screens, it only makes sense that viewers will also see Carole Middleton brought to life - portrayed by none other than Eve Best.

Here's everything to know about the actress bringing the Princess of Wales' to life.

Who is Eve Best?

Eve Best is an English actor/director, who will appear in the newest season of Netflix’s The Crown as Carole Middleton. According to the streaming platform, Netflix describe Eve's character Carole as the “flight attendant who went on to run a successful business. She adores her daughter Kate and has high ambitions for her. Carole encourages Kate to pursue William at University.’

Eve Best starring as Carole Middleton in <em>The Crown</em> season six. Credit: Netflix.

She’ll be starring alongside Tim Dutton, who is playing her on-screen husband Michael Middleton, and Meg Bellamy, who will star as the young Kate Middleton.

Where was Eve Best born?

Born Emily Best in Ladbroke Grove, London, Eve was the daughter of a design journalist and an actress.

She was a member of Oxford University Dramatic Society, before studying at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.

How old is Eve Best?

Born on 31 July 1971, Eve is currently 52 years old. FYI, this also makes her a creative and fiery Leo. This isn't quite the match up with the real life Carole, who is a clever and analytical Aquarius...

What else has Eve Best starred in?

With a number of award nominations and a Hollywood career under her best, Eve is no stranger to the screen. She’s starred as headmistress Farah Dowling in Fate: The Winx Saga, Dr. O’Hara in Nurse Jackie, and the Duchess of Windsor in The King’s Speech.

Eve Best starring as Rhaenys Targaryen in <em>House of The Dragon</em>. Credit: HBO.