The Crown Have Cast A Young Kate Middleton For The Final Season

The Crown’s creator Peter Morgan has a ‘20-year-rule’ before he’s willing to adapt modern events into an episode of the royal drama. ‘That’s enough distance to really understand something,’ he told the Hollywood Reporter. ‘ [ You need ] to understand its role, to understand its position, to understand its relevance.’

And one modern historical event has gained just enough perspective to make it into the show’s sixth and final season: Kate and William’s university romance at St Andrews in 2001.

So, who will play Kate Middleton in The Crown?

The news has just been announced. Newcomer Meg Bellamy, as in so new she's never even been in a TV series before!

Who is Meg Bellamy?

Deadline reported the news just moments ago, stating that Bellamy's 'career to date has involved amateur dramatics and film-making. She and Kampa were auditioned by casting directors upon submitting self-taped videos following a casting call on social media.'

The show has spent a long time searching for the right Kate, with Lady Alice St Clair-Erksine rumoured to be in the mix after playing a young Kate in the (questionable) TV film William & Catherine: A Royal Romance.

‘They’ll only cast someone if they can find the right candidate,’ an inside source told The Sun, who added Kate’s presence on the show isn’t ‘necessarily a crucial part of the storyline’ but that it would be ‘a bonus’ if she did feature.

With her shiny curls and well-groomed brows, it was also previously pointed out that Girls star Allison Williams channels some serious Kate energy. But, as we saw with Emma Corrin’s transformation into Princess Diana, the aesthetic of the character can be handled by the wardrobe department—it’s the aura and personality of the royal that are the essential ingredient.

‘Kate’s got a really naughty sense of humour, which helps me because I’ve got a really dry sense of humour,’ Prince William previously told reporters when recounting their university days. ‘We were both very young. We were both finding ourselves,’ he added. ‘We were growing up.’

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did briefly split in 2007: ‘At the time, I wasn’t very happy about it, but it made me a stronger person,’ Kate said in their engagement interview. ‘You find out things about yourself that maybe you hadn’t realised. I think you can get quite consumed by a relationship when you’re younger. I really valued that time for me as well, although I didn’t think it at the time.’