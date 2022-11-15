The Crown: Who Is Dodi Fayed?

Dodi Fayed - an Egyptian-born film producer and the son of billionaire Mohamed Al-Fayed - was famed for his ill-fated relationship with Princess Diana, which had barely gotten off the ground before they were tragically killed in a car crash in Paris in August 1997. His character, portrayed by Khalid Abdalla, is introduced in season five of The Crown. Here, Grazia explores Dodi's life and relationship with the late Princess of Wales.

His early life

Dodi was born on 17 April 1955 in Egypt's second-largest city, Alexandria, to tycoon Mohamed Al Fayed - who today is the former owner of luxury department store Harrods and Fulham Football Club and still owns the Hôtel Ritz Paris - and Saudi Arabian author Samira Khashoggi. He was a half-brother of Omar Fayed, Camilla, Karim, and Jasmine Fayed.

An all-male Catholic school in Egypt is where Dodi started his education, before he attended a private boarding school almost 2,000 miles away in Switzerland. He also briefly attended the military academy Sandhurst in Berkshire. After completing his education, Dodi became an attaché (a diplomatic official) at the United Arab Emirates Embassy in London.

Inside his career

Determined to carve out a successful path of his own, Dodi secured many executive producing gigs under his belt through his family's production company, Allied Stars. Breaking Glass, The Scarlet Letter and Chariots of Fire are a few of the titles accredited to him. Dodi also worked for his father in Harrods' marketing department.

Diana and Dodi

Much of Diana and Dodi's relationship is still yet to be played out in The Crown, but their alleged first meeting in 1986 is covered in episode three of season five. Dodi and Diana met for the first time at a Windsor polo match, in which he competed against her then-husband Prince Charles. Diana was thought to have been introduced to Dodi through his father.

It was not until the summer of 1997, over a decade since their paths first crossed, that they struck up a romance when Princess Diana and her sons Prince William and Harry were invited to holiday in Saint Tropez with Dodi and his family.

Diana reportedly penned Dodi a letter after the trip, thanking him for 'bringing such joy into this chick's life'. In August of that year, their relationship was confirmed with paparazzi photos showing them kissing and embracing during a nine-day yachting holiday in the French and Italian Rivieras.

Before returning to London, the couple decided to stop in Paris, where they tragically met their fate. On 31 August, Diana and Dodi were killed in a car crash at the Pont de l'Alma underpass, aged 36 and 42 respectively. The only survivor was bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones, who was seriously injured but remained conscious. British and French police concluded that the chauffeur, Henri Paul, was driving under the influence of alcohol and prescription drugs, but paparazzi chasing the car are also said to have contributed to the crash.

A spokesman for Mohamed later claimed that Diana and Dodi were engaged at the time of their deaths. But her former butler, Paul Butler, told the inquest into her death that she had never given him the impression that Dodi was 'The One' and suggested that she was simply 'on the rebound' from her relationship with heart surgeon Hasnat Khan (who was called the 'love of her life' by her close friends after her death).

Dodi and Diana Memorial ©Getty

Who is Kelly Fisher?

Dodi married model Suzanne Gregard the same year he met Princess Diana, 1986, but they divorced eight months later.

He was then engaged to American model Kelly Fisher in 1997, but called it off to be with Diana.

Kelly claimed she was none the wiser about her ex's infidelity until the paparazzi photos of him and Diana circulated around the world, and revealed she was filing a breach of contract suit against him. She alleged that he 'led her emotionally all the way up to the altar and abandoned her when they were almost there,' and that he 'threw her love away in a callous way with no regard for her whatsoever'.

Kelly - who is played by Erin Richards in The Crown - dropped the lawsuit shortly after Dodi's death.

Who is Jasmine Al-Fayed?

Jasmine is the oldest daughter of Mohamed Al-Fayed and half-sister of Dodi. She has faced much criticism over the years, which began when she was accused of using her father's name to boost her fashion label, Jasmine di Milo, onto the international fashion circuit in 2003.

The decision to not finish her degree in London but instead take on a year apprenticeship in Harrods' sewing room also faced backlash.

But her fashion designs have proved the doubters wrong, as they have been stocked in more than 44 countries and have been worn by the likes of Anne Hathaway, Rihanna and Sienna Miller.