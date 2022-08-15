The Crown Is Searching For A Young Prince William Lookalike To Cast In Season Six

Ever thought your boyfriend, brother or best friend looks like a young Prince William? Well, now could be the time to push them in front of an agent because The Crown is looking for an ‘exceptional young actor’ to play the prince in season six of the show according to the Casting Talent website.

‘This is a significant role in this award-winning drama, and we are looking for a strong physical resemblance,’ says the advertisement. ‘No previous professional acting experience is required. We are very experienced in providing a great deal of support for the young actors and their families through what they find a uniquely rewarding creative process.’

But the hunt for the Prince William lookalike will have to be quick as shooting show begins in September and, according to the site, ‘shortlisting is now underway’. The Crown’s casting agents previously put out a call for Kate Middleton lookalikes and is now looking for an actor between 18 and 35 to play William to complete the pair.

It’s been speculated that the series will show the beginning of Kate and Williams romance at St. Andrews in 2001. ‘They’ll only cast someone if they can find the right candidate,’ an inside source told The Sun, who added Kate’s presence on the show isn’t ‘necessarily a crucial part of the storyline’ but that it would be ‘a bonus’ if she did feature.

‘Kate’s got a really naughty sense of humour, which helps me because I’ve got a really dry sense of humour,’ Prince William previously told reporters when recounting their university days. ‘We were both very young. We were both finding ourselves,’ he added. ‘We were growing up.’