  1. Home
  2. Celebrity
  3. News

This Is Where All The Royals Went To University

We're guessing their student experience was *slightly* different to ours.

royal unis
by Lydia Spencer-Elliott |
Posted

Sleepless nights, sweaty palms: nothing comes close to the terror and panic of finding out your A-Level results. But Lady Louise Windsor (reportedly the Queen’s favourite grandchild) was celebrating yesterday as she opened her UCAS application to find out she’d secured a place at St Andrews University.

Keeping up with her cousins, Lady Louise will follow in the footsteps of Prince William and Kate Middleton who both met while studying in Scotland. But it wasn’t always this usual for the Royal Family to enrol in higher education as many members skipped uni to start their duties.

However, a lot has changed since Prince Charles bucked that trend in 1967 and now many of the young royals decide a degree is for them. But who chose to go? Where did they pick? What did they study? Keep reading to find out more…

Where did the royal family go to university?

Slide 2 of 10
  • where did the royal family go to university

    Prince Charles

    Prince Charles famously hated school as a child but still became the first member of the Royal Family to graduate. He opted to study anthropology, archaeology and history on a tailor-made course at Trinity College, Cambridge, which included one term spent at the University College of Wales, Aberystwyth and trips to France and Jersey.  

    While studying, Prince Charles got involved in Cambridge’s drama scene and joined Trinity’s Dryden Society where he regularly wrote and performed plays and sketches. He graduated with a 2:2 in 1970.

  • where did the royal family go to university

    Peter Phillips

    Peter Phillips (Princess Anne’s son) was the second ever royal to go to university. He enrolled at Exeter University and studied sports science. In line with his degree choice, he joined the Exeter University Rugby Football Club (EURFC) and even joined them on their group tours abroad before graduating in 2000. It hasn’t been publicised what grade he achieved.

  • where did the royal family go to university

    Zara Tindall

    Choosing the same path as her brother, Zara Tindall also studied at Exeter University. After taking a gap year to travel around Australia and New Zealand she became a fresher studying physiotherapy and specialised in equine physio.

  • where did the royal family go to university

    Prince William

    Prince William went to St Andrews in 2001 to study a four-year course in art history. However, he realised that art history wasn’t really for him and had switched to geography by term two. While he was a student, William regularly played water polo and partied in his spare time. He graduated in 2005 with a 2:1.

  • where did the royals go to university

    Kate Middleton

    William famously met Kate Middleton at St Andrews where they lived in the same accommodation: St Salvator’s Hall before they shared a house with friends in their second year. Kate studied history of art and was also part of rowing, tennis, and swimming teams as well as making an appearance in the university’s Don’t Walk charity fashion show. She also graduated in 2005 with a 2:1.

  • where did the royal family go to university

    Princess Eugenie

    Princess Eugenie began studying at Newcastle University in 2009 where she took on a combined honours degree in English literature, history of art and politics. She lived in Castle Leazes halls, which was reported to be ‘sociable’. She graduated in 2012 with a 2:1.

  • where did the royal family go to university

    Princess Beatrice

    Princess Beatrice studied history and history of ideas at Goldsmiths, University of London in 2008 and graduated in 2011 with a 2:1. As the university was in the capital, Beatrice didn’t live in student accommodation but stayed in St James’s Palace while on the course, reports claimed at the time.

  • where did the royal family go to university

    Meghan Markle

    Meghan Markle studied theatre and international studies at Northwestern University in America. ‘It was through scholarships, financial aid programs, and work-study where my earnings from a job on campus went directly towards my tuition,’ she said of funding her training. ‘Without question, it was worth every effort.’

    While studying, Megan was part of the sorority Kappa Kappa Gamma and graduated in 2003.

  • where did the royal family go to university

    Lady Louise Windsor

    The latest royal to be taking up a place at university, Lady Louise Windsor will attend St Andrews University in Fife, Scotland from September 2022. After receiving her A-Level results it was confirmed she had secured a place and will be reading English.

Gallery
View Gallery
9 photos
where did the royal family go to university
1 of 9

Prince Charles

Prince Charles famously hated school as a child but still became the first member of the Royal Family to graduate. He opted to study anthropology, archaeology and history on a tailor-made course at Trinity College, Cambridge, which included one term spent at the University College of Wales, Aberystwyth and trips to France and Jersey.  

While studying, Prince Charles got involved in Cambridge’s drama scene and joined Trinity’s Dryden Society where he regularly wrote and performed plays and sketches. He graduated with a 2:2 in 1970.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us