This Is Where All The Royals Went To University

Sleepless nights, sweaty palms: nothing comes close to the terror and panic of finding out your A-Level results. But Lady Louise Windsor (reportedly the Queen’s favourite grandchild) was celebrating yesterday as she opened her UCAS application to find out she’d secured a place at St Andrews University.
Keeping up with her cousins, Lady Louise will follow in the footsteps of Prince William and Kate Middleton who both met while studying in Scotland. But it wasn’t always this usual for the Royal Family to enrol in higher education as many members skipped uni to start their duties.
However, a lot has changed since Prince Charles bucked that trend in 1967 and now many of the young royals decide a degree is for them. But who chose to go? Where did they pick? What did they study? Keep reading to find out more…
Prince Charles
Prince Charles famously hated school as a child but still became the first member of the Royal Family to graduate. He opted to study anthropology, archaeology and history on a tailor-made course at Trinity College, Cambridge, which included one term spent at the University College of Wales, Aberystwyth and trips to France and Jersey.
While studying, Prince Charles got involved in Cambridge’s drama scene and joined Trinity’s Dryden Society where he regularly wrote and performed plays and sketches. He graduated with a 2:2 in 1970.