This Is Where All The Royals Went To University

Prince Charles

Prince Charles famously hated school as a child but still became the first member of the Royal Family to graduate. He opted to study anthropology, archaeology and history on a tailor-made course at Trinity College, Cambridge, which included one term spent at the University College of Wales, Aberystwyth and trips to France and Jersey.

While studying, Prince Charles got involved in Cambridge’s drama scene and joined Trinity’s Dryden Society where he regularly wrote and performed plays and sketches. He graduated with a 2:2 in 1970.