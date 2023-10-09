The Crown Season Six Trailer Has Dropped

For royalists and naysayers alike, The Crown has become a fan favourite over the years and is arguably one of Netflix's biggest hits. Inspired by real events, it offers a fictional dramatisation of Queen Elizabeth II's life and the political and personal events that shaped her reign.

Launching on the platform in November 2016, the show has covered everything from Queen Elizabeth's coronation, the birth of her four children and her 'Annus Horribilis' in 1992, to King Charles and Diana's marriage and divorce in the 90s. And now, a year after Queen Elizabeth II's death in September 2022, the final instalment of the series is set to air on Netflix in two parts.

The Crown's creator Peter Morgan reportedly said that covering events that have happened in the past ten years would not leave enough time to gain perspective. For that reason, it has been confirmed that season six will be the show's last. So, as we wait patiently for November, here's everything we know so far about season six of The Crown...

Who stars in season six of The Crown?

Imelda Staunton will play Queen Elizabeth II in the final season of the show, as she did in season five.

Alongside Imelda, Dominic West, Jonathan Price, and Lesley Manville will reprise their respective roles from season 5. And in part two, the roles of Prince William, Prince Harry, and Kate Middleton will be played by debut actors Ed McVey, Luther Ford, and Meg Bellamy.

What years are covered in season six?

This final season will cover events from 1997 through 2005, thus covering some of the most notable moments in the Queen's history, including Princess Diana's death in 1997, her Golden Jubilee and Princess Margaret's death in 2002.

Kate Middleton and Prince William, as portrayed by Meg Bellamy and Ed McVey in <em>The Crown</em>.

The sixth season of The Crown arrives in two parts – the first on 16 November and the second on 14 December. Part one will feature four episodes and part two will feature six.

It is thought that the pause between parts one and two will take place after the portrayal of Princess Diana's death. Part two will then cover King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles' wedding, the Queen's golden jubilee and Prince William's move to St Andrews University, where he met Kate Middleton.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! Watch the trailer for the latest season below to see how far the show has come.

Is this the last season of The Crown?

Sadly, season six will be the final instalment of The Crown. Season one portrayed the life of Queen Elizabeth II around the time of her wedding to Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in 1947 and each season since has charted the highs and lows of her life as the longest reigning British monarch.

Speaking to Broadcast Now, Suzanne Mackie explained that The Crown’s creator Peter Morgan decided that 2005 was an appropriate place to end the show.