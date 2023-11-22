  1. Home|
  2. Fashion|
  3. Shopping

I’m A Scamp & Dude Mega Fan: Here’s What I’m Buying In The Brand’s Amazing Black Friday Sale

Some pieces have more than 50% off.

scamp and dude black friday sale
by Rhiannon Evans |
Published
1
Scamp and Dude Black Friday Sale
Black with Rose Gold Foil Leopard Midi Dress
2
Scamp and Dude Black Friday Sale
Black With Gold Foil Star and Lightning Bolt Button Through Top
3
Scamp and Dude Black Friday Sale
Blue with Black Zebra Puffer Coat
4
Scamp and Dude Black Friday Sale
Teal with Black Zebra Chunky Rib Cardigan
5
Scamp and Dude Black Friday Sale
Pink with Blue and Green Shadow Tiger V-Back Midi Dress
6
Scamp and Dude Black Friday Sale
Pale Peach with Black Mixed Leopard Cowl Neck Hoodie
7
Scamp and Dude Black Friday Sale
Black Plait Detail Denim Dress
8
Scamp and Dude Black Friday Sale
Cream with Neon Yellow Cable Knit Jumper
9
Scamp and Dude Black Friday Sale
Khaki with Black Star Shirred Maxi Dress
10
Scamp and Dude Black Friday Sale
Pale Blue with Neon Coral Leopard Sweatshirt
11
Scamp and Dude Black Friday Sale
Grey with Rainbow Shadow Leopard Blouson Sleeve Midi Dress
12
Scamp and Dude Black Friday Sale
Black with Rainbow Lurex Frill Shoulder Blouse
13
Scamp and Dude Black Friday Sale
Pink with Blue and Black Shadow Leopard Button Through Midi Dress
14
Scamp and Dude Black Friday Sale
Black with Gold and Silver Lurex Spot Shirred Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
15
Scamp and Dude Black Friday Sale
Navy with White Stripe Oversized Sweatshirt
16
Scamp and Dude Black Friday Sale
White Broderie Anglaise Frill Sleeve Blouse
17
Scamp and Dude Black Friday Sale
Matte Black Large Tote Bag
18
Black & Teal Leopard Lightning Bolt Midi Dress
Black with Metallic Rainbow Foil Moon Star Midi Dress
19
Scamp and Dude Black Friday Sale
Black with Metallic Rainbow Foil Moon Star Midi Dress

Once you've noticed the Scamp & Dude tell-tale look, you'll see it everywhere. The purpose-driven fashion brand, founded by Jo Tutchener-Sharp in 2016 as a kids brand after she underwent life-saving brain surgery has become a firm favourite of celebs, fashion types and the Instagram community. And now, the Scamp & Dude Black Friday sale is live.

There are loads of amazing bargains to be had in the Scamp & Dude Black Friday sale - if you're a fan, you'll know the dresses aren't cheap (slightly pricier than your average high street brand) so the sale is the place to get your fix. Lots of the well-known firm favourites are included – think bright colours, leopard print and lightning bolts.

The brand is known for its hallmarks - but especially for it's charitable donations and its famous lightning bolt, which features on the clothes. Tutchener-Sharp established the brand after being separated from her children during her hospital stay, so decided to start a brand - first for children - that made them feel more secure by filling them with superpowers when they had to be away with loved ones.

The official site says: 'Our Lightning bolt clothing range is infused with kindness and superpowers, being more than just a fashion brand, for every superhero sleep buddy that we sell, we donate another to any child who has lost a parent or who is seriously ill themselves. The brand slogan ‘a Superhero has my back’ reminds kids that there is always someone watching over them and the ‘Lightning Bolt Superpower Button’ is always featured on our garments to give those who wear them that burst of superpowers.'

So, if you're looking to feel good about your Black Friday purchases, the Scamp & Dude sale is one of the places to be. The brand has also grown fans amongst women for its flattering cuts, glamorous looks and inclusive sizing, making its pieces the perfect 'special occasion' buy - or Christmas party dress.

SHOP: The Scamp & Dude Black Friday Sale

1. Black with Rose Gold Foil Leopard Midi Dress

Scamp and Dude Black Friday SaleScamp & Dude
Price: £100 (was £125)

scampanddude.com

Description

The Scamp and Dude gold leopard midi dress is one of the favourite and most-coveted of the brand's

Scamp and Dude Black Friday Sale
Price: £100 (was £125)

scampanddude.com

2. Black With Gold Foil Star and Lightning Bolt Button Through Top

Scamp and Dude Black Friday Sale
Price: £60 (was £75)

scampanddude.com

Description

This is the perfect 'jeans and a nice top' top combo.

Scamp and Dude Black Friday Sale
Price: £60 (was £75)

scampanddude.com

3. Blue with Black Zebra Puffer Coat

Scamp and Dude Black Friday Sale
Price: £143.20 (was £179)

scampanddude.com

Description

Bring some joy to winter walks (and/or playground trips).

Scamp and Dude Black Friday Sale
Price: £143.20 (was £179)

scampanddude.com

4. Teal with Black Zebra Chunky Rib Cardigan

Scamp and Dude Black Friday Sale
Price: £72 (was £120)

scampanddude.com

Description

The perfect WFH cardi.

Scamp and Dude Black Friday Sale
Price: £72 (was £120)

scampanddude.com

5. Pink with Blue and Green Shadow Tiger V-Back Midi Dress

Scamp and Dude Black Friday Sale
Price: £76 (was £95)

scampanddude.com

Description

These bright colours are great for actual day-to-night dressing.

Scamp and Dude Black Friday Sale
Price: £76 (was £95)

scampanddude.com

6. Pale Peach with Black Mixed Leopard Cowl Neck Hoodie

Scamp and Dude Black Friday Sale
Price: £52 (was £65)

scampanddude.com

Description

The classic Scamp & Dude hoodie.

Scamp and Dude Black Friday Sale
Price: £52 (was £65)

scampanddude.com

7. Black Plait Detail Denim Dress

Scamp and Dude Black Friday Sale
Price: £108 (was £135)

scampanddude.com

Description

This is super-chic but easy to throw on with tights and boots when you want to feel a bit more

Scamp and Dude Black Friday Sale
Price: £108 (was £135)

scampanddude.com

8. Cream with Neon Yellow Cable Knit Jumper

Scamp and Dude Black Friday Sale
Price: £71.20 (was £89)

scampanddude.com

Description

This is ideal for the school run.

Scamp and Dude Black Friday Sale
Price: £71.20 (was £89)

scampanddude.com

9. Khaki with Black Star Shirred Maxi Dress

Scamp and Dude Black Friday Sale
Price: £69 (£115)

scampanddude.com

Description

Wear this for everything from weekends to work parties.

Scamp and Dude Black Friday Sale
Price: £69 (£115)

scampanddude.com

10. Pale Blue with Neon Coral Leopard Sweatshirt

Scamp and Dude Black Friday Sale
Price: £44 (from £55)

scampanddude.com

Description

Another classic staple from Scamp & Dude - the colour combo makes it feel a bit more special than

Scamp and Dude Black Friday Sale
Price: £44 (from £55)

scampanddude.com

11. Grey with Rainbow Shadow Leopard Blouson Sleeve Midi Dress

Scamp and Dude Black Friday Sale
Price: £99 (was £110)

scampanddude.com

Description

Another lovely dress you can throw on if you have plans in the evening – after you've finished

Scamp and Dude Black Friday Sale
Price: £99 (was £110)

scampanddude.com

12. Black with Rainbow Lurex Frill Shoulder Blouse

Scamp and Dude Black Friday Sale
Price: £48.30 (was £69)

scampanddude.com

Description

I'll be wearing this with black jeans when I want to feel like I've made an effort but I'm short

Scamp and Dude Black Friday Sale
Price: £48.30 (was £69)

scampanddude.com

13. Pink with Blue and Black Shadow Leopard Button Through Midi Dress

Scamp and Dude Black Friday Sale
Price: £99 (was £110)

scampanddude.com

Description

Ideal with tights and boots now and then with sandals all summer.

Scamp and Dude Black Friday Sale
Price: £99 (was £110)

scampanddude.com

14. Black with Gold and Silver Lurex Spot Shirred Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

Scamp and Dude Black Friday Sale
Price: £84 (was £120)

scampanddude.com

Description

A dream option for Christmas Day – it's comfy, flattering and stylish.

Scamp and Dude Black Friday Sale
Price: £84 (was £120)

scampanddude.com

15. Navy with White Stripe Oversized Sweatshirt

Scamp and Dude Black Friday Sale
Price: £54 (was £60)

scampanddude.com

Description

The perfect WFH (but will also be happily seen by people I know when I leave the house) sweatshirt.

Scamp and Dude Black Friday Sale
Price: £54 (was £60)

scampanddude.com

16. White Broderie Anglaise Frill Sleeve Blouse

Scamp and Dude Black Friday Sale
Price: £55.30 (was £79)

scampanddude.com

Description

If you have a work meeting, this will be great with tailored trousers.

Scamp and Dude Black Friday Sale
Price: £55.30 (was £79)

scampanddude.com

17. Matte Black Large Tote Bag

Scamp and Dude Black Friday Sale
Price: £45.50 (was £65)

scampanddude.com

Description

Roomy enough to carry all your essentials – and the unlimited amount of rubbish you inevitably end

Scamp and Dude Black Friday Sale
Price: £45.50 (was £65)

scampanddude.com

18. Black with Metallic Rainbow Foil Moon Star Midi Dress

Black & Teal Leopard Lightning Bolt Midi Dress
Price: £65 (was £125)

scampanddude.com

Description

Our Daisy Jones And The Six dreams, made.

Black & Teal Leopard Lightning Bolt Midi Dress
Price: £65 (was £125)

scampanddude.com

18. Black with Metallic Rainbow Foil Moon Star Midi Dress

Scamp and Dude Black Friday Sale
Price: £55 (was £125)

scampanddude.com

Description

Made for the dancefloor, this will be your new go-to for any dressed-up occasions.

Scamp and Dude Black Friday Sale
Price: £55 (was £125)

scampanddude.com

Rhiannon Evansis Senior Editor at Grazia - she launched and runs Grazia’s parenting platform The Juggle. The unique community is a place for parenting advice, laughs and discussion - and constantly campaigns for working parents. Rhiannon led The Juggle’s partnership with Pregnant Then Screwed, which called for Childcare Change Now - more than 100,000 parents signed a petition calling on the government to review childcare in the UK.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us