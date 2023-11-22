I’m A Scamp & Dude Mega Fan: Here’s What I’m Buying In The Brand’s Amazing Black Friday Sale

Once you've noticed the Scamp & Dude tell-tale look, you'll see it everywhere. The purpose-driven fashion brand, founded by Jo Tutchener-Sharp in 2016 as a kids brand after she underwent life-saving brain surgery has become a firm favourite of celebs, fashion types and the Instagram community. And now, the Scamp & Dude Black Friday sale is live.

There are loads of amazing bargains to be had in the Scamp & Dude Black Friday sale - if you're a fan, you'll know the dresses aren't cheap (slightly pricier than your average high street brand) so the sale is the place to get your fix. Lots of the well-known firm favourites are included – think bright colours, leopard print and lightning bolts.

The brand is known for its hallmarks - but especially for it's charitable donations and its famous lightning bolt, which features on the clothes. Tutchener-Sharp established the brand after being separated from her children during her hospital stay, so decided to start a brand - first for children - that made them feel more secure by filling them with superpowers when they had to be away with loved ones.

The official site says: 'Our Lightning bolt clothing range is infused with kindness and superpowers, being more than just a fashion brand, for every superhero sleep buddy that we sell, we donate another to any child who has lost a parent or who is seriously ill themselves. The brand slogan ‘a Superhero has my back’ reminds kids that there is always someone watching over them and the ‘Lightning Bolt Superpower Button’ is always featured on our garments to give those who wear them that burst of superpowers.'

So, if you're looking to feel good about your Black Friday purchases, the Scamp & Dude sale is one of the places to be. The brand has also grown fans amongst women for its flattering cuts, glamorous looks and inclusive sizing, making its pieces the perfect 'special occasion' buy - or Christmas party dress.

SHOP: The Scamp & Dude Black Friday Sale