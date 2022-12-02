The 28 Best Christmas 2022 Gifts For Kids That They Will Genuinely Love

If you’ve got reams of presents for the kids in your life to tick off your gift list this festive season, worry not. We've waited all 2022 for Christmas, and now its time to get gifts for your kids that they'll actually use past Boxing Day.
The under-12s, after all, go in for Christmas in a big way. Remember all those hours you spent painstakingly circling gift ideas in the Argos catalogue? These days, kids probably do the same thing but, you know, using iPads or something. So, the simple solution is a few surprises to keep them guessing until December 25th - and that's where we come in.
Whether you’re buying for little ones of your own or an assortment of siblings, nieces, nephews and godchildren from newborns to pre-teens, our guide to gifts for children has you covered. Scroll on to find a range of fun, creative ideas that'll have their faces lighting up on Christmas Day - and no lazy pink/blue categorisations in sight.
Happy shopping!
SHOP: The 30 Best Kids Gifts For Christmas 2022
The Best Christmas Gifts For Kids 2022
Store anything from their packed lunch, favourite teddies or everything they need for a sleepover with the grandparents. Available in three different colours and sizes, and personalisable, there is one for kids of all ages.
Mini Rodini is hands down one of the most stylish kids' brands out there, this puffer jacket will earn you (and your little one) serious cool points in the playground.
Little People Big Dreams are forever an Xmas fave. Introduce your youngster to three inspirational Earth Heros whose love for the planet makes a huge difference - Jane Goodall, Greta Thunberg and David Attenborough.
Binibamba's mittens have a universal fit for any buggy so these parma-violet coloured mittens are both practical and cute.
Inject some joy into your winter walks with this smiley zip-up, with sizes for 12 months.
Bring the fun of the circus to your home with the Little B Circus Tent, which opens to reveal a selection of their award-winning Little B products. Chloë, the founder of Bramley's daughter, uses her Circus Tent to house her Sylvanian families!
These cute animals double as bowling pins in this play set dreamt up by Bambino, get ready to knock each one down in a playful, patterned fashion.
This super-huggable teddy has a white noise sound machine in its tummy that plays shushing rhythms that give babies better sleep, sweeter dreams, and help settle fears. SNOObear plays its white noise for 30 or 60 minutes.
Stabilised bikes are the best practice to introduce your little one to cycling, helping to promote early coordination and balance. This vintage-style bike designed by Bobbin features grips and a saddle made out of high-end vegan leather, plus a cute wicker basket in front, perfect to bring along their favourite toys to the park.
Get this bike for just £170.10 with the code GIFTJOY10.
Featuring the full range of Little Aurelia skincare products AND the limited edition Sleep Time Tales book, this enchanting suitcase set is adorned with delightful illustrations of Little Aurelia's Woodland Friends for little ones to enjoy.
Part of the Joules official collection with The Gruffalo, your little ones will able to stomp around like their favourite storybook character.
I wish this came in adult size - this Cath Kidson Julia nightdress is a truly adorable choice for the Christmas season.
Happy-at-home fave John Lewis believes in a bright, cheerful table no matter who is dining. Use for a kid-friendly table or teatime scones.
Because everyone needs socks on Christmas Day, even the little ones.
Your baby's first baby and lifelong friend with the perfect amount of squish for cuddles and play. Like all the Olli Ella Dinkums, Mini is posable, made from the softest cotton outer, and is the perfect first toy and keepsake.
Got a Disney-obsessed kid but hate all the super colourful, headache-inducing merch? This Fox And The Hound tote is the perfect compromise.
A great gift for older kids (and grown-ups too!), the FujiFilm Instax Mini LiPlay combines an instant camera with the fun of smartphone imaging apps.
The Dr Barbara Sturm face cream has been formulated specifically for sensitive young skin using non-irritating and fragrance-free ingredients. A great gift for new mums.
A strong contender for Gift Of The Year 2022 - this wonderful toy comes with a cauldron and magic ingredients to create their own adorable fluffy Mixie. Hurry, this one's going to sell out.
These beautiful set of stacking boxes by Etsy lovingly combine playing and learning.
Make this season's celebration a special one with Liberty's pre-filled baby stocking, stuffed with a hand-picked selection of adorable gifts for new arrivals.
Liewood's silicone toys are always a huge hit - robust, flexible, and easy to clean. This lovely hairdressing kit is the perfect prop for your child's make-believe stories.
Keep the outlook sunny while they teeth with this cheerful and chomp-able teether. Plus, it's waterproof, so perfect for the bath.
The ideal accessory for pushing dolls around.
The Hot Wheels Massive Loop Mayhem Track Set is a thrilling playset that gives kids the opportunity to test their Hot Wheels vehicles against each other.
The perfect stocking filler to entertain your kids in the bath - this underwater light projects psychedelic multi-coloured light patterns for an in-bath boogie.
This handy kit contains everything your little ones will need to build a den outside. Great for a budding Bear Grylls.
Got a drama queen on your hands? Mini performers can show off their talents with this fun karaoke microphone.