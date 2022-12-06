These Matching Family Christmas Pyjamas Are Guaranteed To Make You Feel Festive

If you're someone who has already decorated the tree and cracked open the Christmas chocolates, then chances are you're ready for the next step: family Christmas pyjamas. That's right, matchy-matchy festive pairs are back for yet another year, and for 2022, we would say there are more options than ever. For those who embrace Christmas novelty knits in all their glory, we can imagine you're the same when it comes to festive pyjamas, too.
So if you like to go OTT and opt for slogans such as 'Believe in your Elf' or you prefer to go for a more personalised touch and get names of your family members on their personalised gift, Next has got you covered. For more timeless nightwear that'll look more chic than tacky, The White Company and Boden are your go-tos.
Ready to feel festive? Keep scrolling to shop the best family Christmas pyjamas for 2022, and beyond.
SHOP: Best Family Christmas Pyjamas
Made from responsibly-sourced cotton, these cute bear pjs can be found in the women's, men's and kid's section for newborns up to 16 years.
For a classic pair you'll be able to wear after the big day, opt for a wintery red check. You can get these for all the family and the women's style comes in petite, regular and tall lengths.
If you like to make the most of the festive cheese (and we don't mean on a cheeseboard) then these matching pjs with 'Believe in your elf' and 'Express your elf' logos are the ones for you.
These red pyjamas with a little letter to the North Pole on the pocket are so sweet. Get them personalised with the name of your favourite little person.
For an extra special pair, why not get them personalised? There are six different designs to choose from with this Dollymix at Next style and if you order now, you should get them in four days.
Maybe for a mum and daughter or an auntie and niece, this mini-me snowman set is so Christmassy it makes us want to dance around to Michael Bublé immediately.
If tacky Xmas styles aren't your thing, then fear not, Boden has got you covered. These red heart print pyjamas still look suitably festive, but you'll be able to wear them throughout the rest of the year, too. The matching mini pair is for ages 2-14.
Again, for a matching set that's not full-on Christmas, look to this star set for mums and babies. At the moment you can use code 'FESTIVE30' to get 30% off.
We all know The White Company pyjamas are some of the best on the high street, so why not also rely on them for Christmassy pairs? This classic navy check style with subtle Christmas tree print will be a favourite all round.