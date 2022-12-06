These Matching Family Christmas Pyjamas Are Guaranteed To Make You Feel Festive

If you're someone who has already decorated the tree and cracked open the Christmas chocolates, then chances are you're ready for the next step: family Christmas pyjamas. That's right, matchy-matchy festive pairs are back for yet another year, and for 2022, we would say there are more options than ever. For those who embrace Christmas novelty knits in all their glory, we can imagine you're the same when it comes to festive pyjamas, too.

So if you like to go OTT and opt for slogans such as 'Believe in your Elf' or you prefer to go for a more personalised touch and get names of your family members on their personalised gift, Next has got you covered. For more timeless nightwear that'll look more chic than tacky, The White Company and Boden are your go-tos.

Ready to feel festive? Keep scrolling to shop the best family Christmas pyjamas for 2022, and beyond.