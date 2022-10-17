Christmas Gifts For Men: What To Get For Those Tricky-To-Buy-For People In Your Life

Maybe you've already bought the Christmas presents for the women in your life (hats off to your organisational skills) or maybe you're yet to even think about the C-word. Either way, buying Christmas presents for men is never easy, whether you're shopping for your dad, boyfriend, best friend, brother, cousin...

This is why, in the spirit of giving, we've done all of the hard work for you and hunted down the very best, most original gifts that every man you know will love.

Whether they're into grooming, music, fashion, beer or even all of the above, these are the best gifts on the market this year.

So, don't see your Christmas shopping as stressful. Instead, make yourself a cup of tea, put your feet up and browse the best Christmas gifts for men that 2022 has to offer...

Gallery SHOP: Best Christmas Gifts For Men 2022 1 of 14 Look sharp with Parisian label A.P.C's sporty black nylon and leather waist bag for the person always on-the-go. 2 of 14 If he's a lover of craft beer, this is the gift set for him. A real crowd pleaser, you could even choose to buy personalised cans if you want to make it extra special. 3 of 14 Because men deserve great nightwear, too. Even if he's not currently a matching PJs kind of guy, this super-soft, comfy Eberjey set may just convince him otherwise. 4 of 14 Wrangler and GANT have teamed up to create a thrillingly Western collection that's mostly unisex. This means you can buy this shirt for him and borrow it any time you like. 5 of 14 Liven up his wardrobe with a colourful accessory that will conceal any bad hair day. 6 of 14 If his pride and joy is his watch collection, treat him to this stylish watch winder that will also make any shelf look instantly more enjoyable. 7 of 14 Full of great products he'll love to try, this gift set also includes a great wash bag that's perfect for travelling. 8 of 14 If in doubt, say it with chocolate. 9 of 14 Perfect for longer trips, its interior compression system and hidden laundry bag make it easy to pack all of their essentials. 10 of 14 Who can say no to the scent of Aesop? 11 of 14 You certainly can't call these socks boring. And neither will he. 12 of 14 Give the gift of smelling great with Gucci. 13 of 14 A classic top that will suit just about everyone. 14 of 14 Compact but powerful, Theragun mini is the most agile massage device that goes wherever you do.