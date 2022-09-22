Remember These Y2K Fashion Trends? They’re Back To Make You Feel Nostalgic

If you had a blow-up chair in your bedroom (most likely next to a lava lamp) and a stack of Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Destiny's Child albums, we’re about to give you some fashion flashbacks. Everything Y2K (around the year 2000) is making a comeback in the world of fashion, and it’s mainly thanks to TikTok. While Gen-Z give their take on everything from butterfly clips to low-rise jeans to baby tees to belt skirts (think Aguilera in the ‘Dirrty’ video) to mini shoulder bags to bejewelled sunglasses, those of us who wore these trends the first-time round may be pickier with the ones we choose to wear again.

Bella Hadid (Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images)

One thing is for sure, though, Bella Hadid is the leader of the Y2K comeback – trying out every single trend from butterfly-print trousers to pleather jackets, crop tops and multiple claw clips. Minimalists, look away, because the year 2000 was renowned for being totally extra. We all remember Paris Hilton's rhinestone-adorned velour Juicy Couture tracksuit, right? Well, rhinestone everything is also another trend that's making a comeback.

Diesel SS23 ©Getty

Spotted at Milan Fashion Week at the Diesel spring/summer 2023 show, small embellished shoulder bags and glitzy shoes elevated every nod-to-the-Noughties outfit. And yep, of course baggy cargo trousers are back, too. And while they've been around for the past few months, they're going to get even baggier going forward.

Showing how to bring the 'combats' back into the current decade, Indya Brown (above) wears a more tailored neutral pair with a collared cardigan. Courts and a neon bag may be very Y2K, but it's the fuss-free styling that makes them feel more wearable right now.

Mia Regan wasn't even born until 2002, but she's one of the many influencers trying out all of the throwback trends (at once). Daring to wear micro minis, string chokers, cami crop tops and buckle belts that remind us of our disk belt collection, it's safe to say she's fully embracing the girl band era.

Like it or not, Y2K fashion is prevalent throughout so many high street and designer collections right now. If you want to try it out but don't want to look like a Britney impersonator, then opt for one item at a time. Be it baggy jeans with a sleek white shirt, a rhinestone shoulder bag with a classic LBD or a low-slung mini skirt with a slouchy sweater.

Shop our edit of some of the best Y2K fashion items around right now. And don't worry, these no longer have to be worn with a blow-up bubble bag – although our inner Spice Girl kinda wants to!