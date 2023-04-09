  1. Home|
  2. Fashion|
  3. Shopping

The Coin Belt You Last Wore In 2004 Is Back – Whether You Like It Or Not

Practically useless but perfectly boho.

Sienna Miller coin belt
by Natalie Hammond |
Posted on
1
Ego, Oversized Gold Disc Detail Western Belt In Brown Faux Leather
2
Free People, Follow Your Arrow Belt
3
Urban Outfitters, Large Concho Belt

Of all the early '00s trends that have ever-so-steathily made their way back into our hearts if not our wardrobes, the coin belt has got to be up there as the most controversial. Practically useless but perfectly boho, this low-slung accessory otherwise known as the concho belt was catapulted to fame in June 2004. Why? Because Sienna Miller wore one around her hips to Glastonbury. That's why.

Sienna Miller coin belt
Sienna Miller wearing a coin belt at Glastonbury ©Alamy

Urban Outfitters has started selling several coin belts that they've styled over strappy maxi dresses. For millennials, this will almost certainly prompt an eye roll. If you were brave enough to wear a coin belt the first time round - possibly around the bottom of a white tank top with a tiered prairie skirt - then you're probably still trying to live it down. If you didn't, it'll no doubt remind you of the skinny useless scarf that also made a name for itself in the early '00s.

The most discombobulating part of this particular comeback is that Gen Z, most of whom were still wearing nappies in 2004, is spearheading this trend like so many others that are coming back to us haunt us (low-slung jeans, anyone? No, didn't think so...). So if your teenage cousin asks you to borrow your coin belt, you'll know why.

SHOP: The Best Nostalgic Coin Belt

1. Ego, Oversized Gold Disc Detail Western Belt In Brown Faux Leather

Ego, Oversized Gold Disc Detail Western Belt In Brown Faux Leather
Price: £16

ego.co.uk

Ego, Oversized Gold Disc Detail Western Belt In Brown Faux Leather

2. Free People, Follow Your Arrow Belt

Free People, Follow Your Arrow Belt
Price: £88

www.freepeople.com

Free People, Follow Your Arrow Belt

3. Urban Outfitters, Large Concho Belt

Urban Outfitters, Large Concho Belt
Price: £36

www.urbanoutfitters.com

Urban Outfitters, Large Concho Belt
Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us