A Look Back At The Best Britney Spears Outfits Just Because

It's no question that Britney Spears is an icon. Having been in the spotlight for decades, the teenage poster girl of the late ‘90s has had an indelible impact on music, style, and culture as a whole. She has had many a pretender to her throne, but no pop girl does it like Britney.

Cut to the '00s, Brit's super-fan following continued to grow at lightening speed while she was doing double-denim moments with Justin Timberlake, and making her acting debut (Crossroads was a favourite at our local Blockbuster). Her pop princess status was sealed, from performing live with a snake around her neck to that kiss with Madonna, Britney’s never been one to shy away from a major fashion moment and with a slew of iconic stage routines, show outfits and music videos under her (low-rise) belt, a '00s fashion icon was born.

2022 has been a big year for Britney. She got married to her long-term boyfriend, Sam Asghari, back in June, with a wedding gown designed by fashion pal Donatella Versace. Her guest list included Paris Hilton, Selema Gomez, Drew Barrymore and, of course, Madonna.

But it’s now time to go back, way back when Britney Spears was rocking red latex, sequins (oh, the sequins!) and miniskirts galore. Here is an in-depth look at the fashion evolution of everyone's favourite pop princess, Miss Britney Spears. Enjoy!