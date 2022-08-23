A Look Back At The Best Britney Spears Outfits Just Because

It's no question that Britney Spears is an icon. Having been in the spotlight for decades, the teenage poster girl of the late ‘90s has had an indelible impact on music, style, and culture as a whole. She has had many a pretender to her throne, but no pop girl does it like Britney.
Cut to the '00s, Brit's super-fan following continued to grow at lightening speed while she was doing double-denim moments with Justin Timberlake, and making her acting debut (Crossroads was a favourite at our local Blockbuster). Her pop princess status was sealed, from performing live with a snake around her neck to that kiss with Madonna, Britney’s never been one to shy away from a major fashion moment and with a slew of iconic stage routines, show outfits and music videos under her (low-rise) belt, a '00s fashion icon was born.
2022 has been a big year for Britney. She got married to her long-term boyfriend, Sam Asghari, back in June, with a wedding gown designed by fashion pal Donatella Versace. Her guest list included Paris Hilton, Selema Gomez, Drew Barrymore and, of course, Madonna.
But it’s now time to go back, way back when Britney Spears was rocking red latex, sequins (oh, the sequins!) and miniskirts galore. Here is an in-depth look at the fashion evolution of everyone's favourite pop princess, Miss Britney Spears. Enjoy!
SEE: Britney Spears' Style File
At a portrait session in Los Angeles, California.
At the 26th Annual American Music Awards.
Performing at 92.6FM Presents 'Wango Tango' Line-Up.
At the 1st Annual Teen Choice Awards.
At the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards.
At the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards.
At the Billboard Music Awards.
At the American Music Awards.
At the 42nd Grammy Awards.
At the 42nd Grammy Awards.
Performing on The Today Show.
At the Teen Choice Awards.
At the MTV Video Music Awards.
At the Billboard Music Awards.
At the American Music Awards.
Performing at the MTV Video Music Awards.
At the American Music Awards.
At the NRJ Music Awards.
At the Grammys.
At the premiere of Crossroads in LA.
At the MTV Video Music Awards.
At the TRL Awards.
At the Kids' Choice Awards.
At the MTV Bash.
At the Teen Choice Awards.
At the MTV Video Music Awards.
At the American Music Awards.
Receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
At the Glamour Women of the Year Awards.
At the NRJ Music Awards.
At the Billboard Music Awards.
Backstage at the Baby Phat show.
At the MTV Video Music Awards.
At the Billboard Music Awards.
At The X Factor auditions in Providence, RI.
At The X Factor press conference.
At the viewing party for the Oscars.
At the MTV Video Music Awards.
At the MTV Video Music Awards.
At the Billboard Music Awards.
At a pre-Grammy Gala.
At the GLAAD Media Awards.
At the LA premiere of Once Upon a Time In Hollywood.
READ MORE: Everything We Know About Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Second Wedding
READ MORE: Marilyn Monroe: 20 Of Her Most Iconic Style Moments