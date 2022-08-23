  1. Home
A Look Back At The Best Britney Spears Outfits Just Because

Her '00s style is iconic.

Britney Spears
by Shana Lynch |
Posted

It's no question that Britney Spears is an icon. Having been in the spotlight for decades, the teenage poster girl of the late ‘90s has had an indelible impact on music, style, and culture as a whole. She has had many a pretender to her throne, but no pop girl does it like Britney.

Cut to the '00s, Brit's super-fan following continued to grow at lightening speed while she was doing double-denim moments with Justin Timberlake, and making her acting debut (Crossroads was a favourite at our local Blockbuster). Her pop princess status was sealed, from performing live with a snake around her neck to that kiss with Madonna, Britney’s never been one to shy away from a major fashion moment and with a slew of iconic stage routines, show outfits and music videos under her (low-rise) belt, a '00s fashion icon was born.

2022 has been a big year for Britney. She got married to her long-term boyfriend, Sam Asghari, back in June, with a wedding gown designed by fashion pal Donatella Versace. Her guest list included Paris Hilton, Selema Gomez, Drew Barrymore and, of course, Madonna.

But it’s now time to go back, way back when Britney Spears was rocking red latex, sequins (oh, the sequins!) and miniskirts galore. Here is an in-depth look at the fashion evolution of everyone's favourite pop princess, Miss Britney Spears. Enjoy!

Gallery

SEE: Britney Spears' Style File

Britney Spears
1 of 43
CREDIT: Getty

At a portrait session in Los Angeles, California.

Britney Spears
2 of 43
CREDIT: Getty

At the 26th Annual American Music Awards.

Britney Spears
3 of 43
CREDIT: Getty

Performing at 92.6FM Presents 'Wango Tango' Line-Up.

Britney Spears
4 of 43
CREDIT: Getty

At the 1st Annual Teen Choice Awards.

Britney Spears
5 of 43
CREDIT: Getty

At the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards.

Britney Spears
6 of 43
CREDIT: Getty

At the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards.

Britney Spears
7 of 43
CREDIT: Getty

At the Billboard Music Awards.

Britney Spears
8 of 43
CREDIT: Getty

At the American Music Awards.

Britney Spears
9 of 43
CREDIT: Getty

At the 42nd Grammy Awards.

Britney Spears
10 of 43
CREDIT: Getty

At the 42nd Grammy Awards.

Britney Spears
11 of 43
CREDIT: Getty

Performing on The Today Show.

Britney Spears
12 of 43
CREDIT: Getty

At the Teen Choice Awards.

Britney Spears
13 of 43
CREDIT: Getty

At the MTV Video Music Awards.

Britney Spears
14 of 43
CREDIT: Getty

At the Billboard Music Awards.

Britney Spears
15 of 43
CREDIT: Getty

At the American Music Awards.

Britney Spears
16 of 43
CREDIT: Getty

Performing at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Britney Spears
17 of 43
CREDIT: Getty

At the American Music Awards.

Britney Spears
18 of 43
CREDIT: Getty

At the NRJ Music Awards.

Britney Spears
19 of 43
CREDIT: Getty

At the Grammys.

Britney Spears
20 of 43
CREDIT: Getty

At the premiere of Crossroads in LA.

Britney Spears
21 of 43
CREDIT: Getty

At the MTV Video Music Awards.

Britney Spears
22 of 43
CREDIT: Getty

At the TRL Awards.

Britney Spears
23 of 43
CREDIT: Getty

At the Kids' Choice Awards.

Britney Spears
24 of 43
CREDIT: Getty

At the MTV Bash.

Britney Spears
25 of 43
CREDIT: Getty

At the Teen Choice Awards.

Britney Spears
26 of 43
CREDIT: Getty

At the MTV Video Music Awards.

Britney Spears
27 of 43
CREDIT: Getty

At the American Music Awards.

Britney Spears
28 of 43
CREDIT: Getty

Receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Britney Spears
29 of 43
CREDIT: Getty

At the Glamour Women of the Year Awards.

Britney Spears
30 of 43
CREDIT: Getty

At the NRJ Music Awards.

Britney Spears
31 of 43
CREDIT: Getty

At the Billboard Music Awards.

Britney Spears
32 of 43
CREDIT: Getty

Backstage at the Baby Phat show.

Britney Spears
33 of 43
CREDIT: Getty

At the MTV Video Music Awards.

Britney Spears
34 of 43
CREDIT: Getty

At the Billboard Music Awards.

Britney Spears
35 of 43
CREDIT: Getty

At The X Factor auditions in Providence, RI.

Britney Spears
36 of 43
CREDIT: Getty

At The X Factor press conference.

Britney Spears
37 of 43
CREDIT: Getty

At the viewing party for the Oscars.

Britney Spears
38 of 43
CREDIT: Getty

At the MTV Video Music Awards.

Britney Spears
39 of 43
CREDIT: Getty

At the MTV Video Music Awards.

Britney Spears
40 of 43
CREDIT: Getty

At the Billboard Music Awards.

Britney Spears
41 of 43
CREDIT: Getty

At a pre-Grammy Gala.

Britney Spears
42 of 43
CREDIT: Getty

At the GLAAD Media Awards.

Britney Spears
43 of 43
CREDIT: Getty

At the LA premiere of Once Upon a Time In Hollywood.

