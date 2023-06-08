Here Are 9 Of The Best Clueless Outfits Because Y2K Is Back

Clueless is the cult classic that continues to have an influence on our wardrobes. Cher's closet was filled with colourful baby tees, plaid skirts and quirky accessories. She, along with other characters like Dionne, really set the standard for '90s fashion - and it's no exaggeration to say that they inspired generations after. Fast forward to 2023, looks from this movie have become synonymous with Y2K. It's an essential watch for fashion girls everywhere. (If you haven't seen Clueless, where on earth have you been?!) But as always, we've got you covered with outfit ideas, as well as the key pieces that you probably already have in your wardrobe.

The Iconic Duo

Having a matching blazer co-ord or even a pleated skirt is a must-have for any Clueless- inspired wardrobe. These looks were arguably the best set of outfits in the whole movie! They've been recreated so many times and are the perfect outfits for you and your bestie to steal for Halloween.

1. Maje, Tweed Jacket Buy now Description Maje's tweed jacket and skirt combo - cropped and mini, of course - is made for Dionne. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

Pastel Colours

When in doubt and you want to channel your inner Clueless - think cardigans and skirts (plaid if possible) in cute pastel colours.

3. House Of Sunny, Waterloo Peggy Cardigan Buy now Description The faux fur-trimmed cardi would work with barely-there skirts and baggy jeans. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

Let's Go Shopping!

For most shopping is a chill task - well not for Cher. Running errands can be a fashion moment too. Whilst you're indulging in some retail therapy, make sure to add knee-high socks and another plaid skirt to your shopping basket.

4. Monki, 2-Pack Ribbed Black And White Knee Socks Buy now Description Wear these knee-highs with heeled loafers when autumn comes knocking. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

Layers, Layers, Layers!

This is one of our favourite twinning moments. Don't be afraid to mix different prints and patterns. Just look at how nicely red, blue and stripes look - the bolder the better!

5. With Nothing Underneath, Oxford Celeste Blue Stripe Shirt Buy now Description With Nothing Underneath specialises in delicious shirting made of cotton, seersucker, linen and ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

6. Jigsaw, Cotton-Blend Knit Crew Tank Buy now Description This knitted tank is available in five neutral shades but cream will always be a winner. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

Preppy School Girl

The preppy look is something that is always coming back into fashion. If you want to look like you attended an Ivy League College, a button-down collared shirt and a mini dress on top is all you need!

7. & Other Stories, Relaxed Fit Shirt Buy now Description & Other Stories' buttercup shirt can be worn under a pinafore dress or over a bikini. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

8. Everlane, The Dream Shift Dress Buy now Description Everlane's Dream Shift is made of a double-knit fabric that means it's super comfortable. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

A Simple Dress

If you want to be that girl for your birthday - you can for sure look to Cher. What's a little black dress when you have a red one?

9. Zara, Short Full Dress Buy now Description Forget the LBD, Cher was all about the LRD. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

Monochrome

If there was one thing this duo did it was match. This pink on pink moment is giving what it needs to and it's the perfect wedding outfit.

Dionne Davenport deserves her flowers too. This blue ensemble is on-point. What a fashion queen.

10. Holzweiler, Vera Terry Shirt Buy now Description Holzweiler's terry shirt and skirt combo feels like a modern take on the two-piece popularised by ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

Hats Off

Honourable mention to the accessories! One item these girls loved was statement hats!

12. Damson Madder, Red Cable-Knit Beret Buy now Description This berry-coloured beret would definitely get the seal of approval from Cher. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now