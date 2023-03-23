The Sandals Everyone Bought In 1998 Are Back, And They’re Getting A Mixed Review

If you're old enough to remember Faith, the high street shoe shop, it's most likely time to invest in a good eye cream. The destination for shoes in the '90s, chances are you (or one of your family members) owned at least one pair of the best-selling caged heels or peep-toe courts. And they just so happened to be the coolest shoes to wear on a night out with a bodycon dress, or pedal pushers and a – most likely waist-belted – asymmetric hem top.

If you know what we're talking about, you'll also be familiar with Steve Madden. Founded in 1990, it's the brand that made everyone feel a bit fancy seeing as they were a bit pricier than your average high street shoes. And it just so happened to create the sandals everyone from Britney Spears to Victoria Beckham wore in 1998: the platform sandal. And guess what? They're back. And Twitter has lost its mind.

If you want to have a laugh on your lunch break, read this entire thread of replies to shopping expert Caroline Moss tweeting that Steve Madden's famous 'Slinky' sandals are back. With mixed memories of the chunky platform sandals, there's everything from 'I don't care, my middle aged ass will wear them all over again! I loved these shoes' to 'this is how I broke my ankle when I was 16. Don't run in these lol'.

The Spice Girls 1998 ©Getty

No matter your opinion on the sandals, they were one of the most-loved styles throughout the '90s and early '00s. And, of course, they sold out as soon as they were re-released – fear not, though, as we've found so many similar pairs to shop. As we all know by now, everything from this time is making a return – including skirts over trousers and the halter-neck dress, so we're not surprised these sandals are back.

Victoria Beckham in her Spice Girls era was a firm fan of the slip-on sandals, wearing a flip-flop style with cropped trousers, a tank top and a tote bag.

Britney Spears 2000 ©Getty

Of course Y2K Britney Spears was in on the trend, wearing a black wooden-heeled pair with flared trousers, a halter-neck top and blue eyeshadow.

Feeling nostalgic yet? Whether it's your second rodeo when it comes to platform sandals, or you're about to try them out for the first time, brands including Steve Madden, Zara and Monki have created iterations for spring/summer 2023. Keep going to shop the shoe trend everyone is talking about.