The Balletcore Trend Has Already Made These £90 Shoes The Surprise Hit Of Spring

You might not have worn a pair of ballet pumps since puberty - when everyone thought it was the coolest (nay, the only) way to do school shoes - but it can't have escaped your notice that they've been back on the style agenda for a while now. Zoë Kravitz has multiple pairs from The Row. As does Jennifer Lawrence. Oh, and Kendall Jenner.

Now, there's one pair pumps in particular which are ruling Instagram, already fast becoming spring's most popular shoe – no mean feat considering we're only on day one of the new season.

The flats in question are Vagabond's 'Jolin' shoes, which have already been worn by mega influencers Jeanette Madsen, Daniela Aldana, Ellen Claesson and Lisa Korver. There are multiple different colours and styles, from bow-adorned slippers to pairs with a strap across the front – all priced at £90-£100.

Clearly, these comfy shoes are to spring 2023 what Vagabond's £95 loafers were to Kendall Jenner and Katie Holmes' wardrobes not too long ago.

Bella Hadid, meanwhile, has the slippers from Miu Miu, which was really the brand to put the ballet pump back on the map, as well as Sandy Laing. She really commits to the theme, so much so that she could almost be an extra in Centre Stage. In one look, she pairs her pumps with pink woolly socks.

In another, she balances out their butter-wouldn't-melt sensibility with grey sweatpants and a matching grey headband. It's all very off-duty prima ballerina - and more achievable that you might be imagining. Think of wearing ballet pumps as the two-second styling trick you need to elevate your loungewear. See? Achievable.

Balletcore has already arrived on TikTok. The hashtag has a whopping 344 million views, with videos on dressing like a dancer to actual ballerinas filming their 'ballet class 'fits. And if you're not into the ballet pump revival, there's always leg-warmers, wrap-around cardigans and, everyone's favourite, workout leggings.