These Under-£50 M&S Boots Are So Similar To The £1,300 Pair Loved By Celebrities

Do you know what we love even more than finding out exactly where a celebrity's outfit is from? Finding a version us everyday people can actually afford. And this is exactly what happened when we perused the autumn boot offering at M&S (which is so good right now, FYI). Among the cowboy boots, knee-highs and chunky styles were a pair of black zip-up ankle boots that made us do a double-take. Could it be? A pair so similar to the cult style from The Row – worn by everyone including Rosie-Huntington Whiteley, Hailey Bieber and Zoë Kravitz – for just £49.50!?

The Row was founded by the ever-stylish Olsens, Mary-Kate and Ashley, so anything the minimalist label creates instantly gains celebrity-approval. And even though the zip-up boots that first launched in 2019 cost £1,300, they naturally sold out within a matter of hours. Fashion editors, influencers and A-listers made a mad scramble to try and find the few remaining pairs on eBay and Vestiaire Collective, and they secured their place as an 'It' boot. With some cult items, though, the interest soon dwindles, but this ankle boot is different. Coming towards the end of 2022, this designer boot has just been restocked, and it's being worn by everyone (including stylist Monikh Dale, below) this autumn/winter.

We put the popularity of this boot down to the fact it's so incredibly versatile and wearable. Add the chunky style to a pair or jeans, wear with a fail-safe midi dress or add to leggings for a winter walk – the outfit possibilities are endless. And of course it didn't take other brands long to realise this is still the most popular ankle boot style. Marks & Spencer's pair is one of the many iterations we've seen, and it's one of the best thanks to the extra-comfy elasticated detail. Our sources at M&S have told us 'boots' is one of the top-10 most searched-for items on the site at the moment, and Google has seen a huge 84% spike in searches for 'women's boots', so it's safe to say these key styles most likely won't stick around for long.

So, whether you opt for these under-£50 styles from M&S, the OG The Row boots or another style from the likes of Flattered, Whistles or Russell & Bromley (below), just be sure to add a pair of zip-up ankle boots to your autumn outfits. Because if anything has been proven, it's that this 'It' boot is sticking around for the long-haul!