Cowboy Boots Really Do Go With Everything, So Here Are The Best You Can Buy Now

by Julia Harvey and Lillian Sesiguzel |

Western fashion comes back around year-on-year with Stetsons, cow print accessories and the perennial cowboy boot. This season is no different, with searches for said cowboy boots on the rise since early spring.

When did cowboy boots become fashionable?

From ranch to runway, the infamous boot has evolved over time, losing its spurs but gaining a new spotlight. The cowboy boot made its runway debut in 1979, when Ralph Lauren launched his new lines: Polo Western and Ralph Lauren Western. The designer was keen to explore western-wear, including denim, accessories and boots; but still in keeping with tradition, Lauren said ‘I think the spirit of Western style has a rugged elegance and authenticity that people want to relate to.’

Since then, the cowboy boot has been embraced by high-fashion, where iconic designers have stepped away from tradition and given new meaning to the boot: glamour and femininity. In Alexander McQueen's SS98 show for Givenchy, we saw baby pink cowboy boots with cut-outs to show skin and heels that were higher (and more stiletto in style).

Dolce and Gabbana, Anna Sui, Michael Kors, Blugirl and Moschino have also put the boots on the catwalk, while Schiaparelli even incorporated them into its spring 2019 Couture collection.

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 21: A model walks the runway during the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019 fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

How do you wear cowboy boots without feeling ridiculous?

From Dolly Parton to Princess Diana, celebrities have always seemed to love this everlasting trend, which is still going strong in 2022. The trickle-down effect at its finest. But why are they so popular, still? One word: versatility.

WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 02: Diana, Princess Of Wales At Guards Polo Club. The Princess Is Casually Dressed In A Sweatshirt With The British Lung Foundation Logo On The Front, Jeans, Boots And A Baseball Cap. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Cowboy boots don’t have to mean jeans and Clint Eastwood, you can pair them with dresses, skirts, or even a jumpsuit. They’re the perfect boot to throw on and still look smart. They’re a timeless classic and definitely worth the investment, whether you go for a more traditional or modern style.

BERLIN, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 07: Cheyenne Tulsa is seen wearing blue dress, cowboy boots, bag with zebra print, blue sunglasses during Fashion Week Berlin on September 07, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

Wear your ankle boots with long floaty prairie dresses to keep things on the stylish side of hippie or go for a knee-length pair worn with a thigh-skimming mini dress.

If you need any more convincing that these boots are worth investing in, take the fact that they were invented back in 1875 and we are still wearing them today. In fact, they're constantly being reinvented. Case in point? The recent collaboration between Terry de Havilland and Annie's Ibiza, resulting in an in-demand collection of cowboy boots in shimmering metallic finishes, as well as classic black and white.

Buy once and keep forever, or, opt for a second hand pair that are already well worn in. Here are our pick of the best out there now...