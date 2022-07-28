Cowboy Boots Really Do Go With Everything, So Here Are The Best You Can Buy Now

Western fashion comes back around year-on-year with Stetsons, cow print accessories and the perennial cowboy boot. This season is no different, with searches for said cowboy boots on the rise since early spring.
When did cowboy boots become fashionable?
From ranch to runway, the infamous boot has evolved over time, losing its spurs but gaining a new spotlight. The cowboy boot made its runway debut in 1979, when Ralph Lauren launched his new lines: Polo Western and Ralph Lauren Western. The designer was keen to explore western-wear, including denim, accessories and boots; but still in keeping with tradition, Lauren said ‘I think the spirit of Western style has a rugged elegance and authenticity that people want to relate to.’
Since then, the cowboy boot has been embraced by high-fashion, where iconic designers have stepped away from tradition and given new meaning to the boot: glamour and femininity. In Alexander McQueen's SS98 show for Givenchy, we saw baby pink cowboy boots with cut-outs to show skin and heels that were higher (and more stiletto in style).
Dolce and Gabbana, Anna Sui, Michael Kors, Blugirl and Moschino have also put the boots on the catwalk, while Schiaparelli even incorporated them into its spring 2019 Couture collection.
How do you wear cowboy boots without feeling ridiculous?
From Dolly Parton to Princess Diana, celebrities have always seemed to love this everlasting trend, which is still going strong in 2022. The trickle-down effect at its finest. But why are they so popular, still? One word: versatility.
Cowboy boots don’t have to mean jeans and Clint Eastwood, you can pair them with dresses, skirts, or even a jumpsuit. They’re the perfect boot to throw on and still look smart. They’re a timeless classic and definitely worth the investment, whether you go for a more traditional or modern style.
Wear your ankle boots with long floaty prairie dresses to keep things on the stylish side of hippie or go for a knee-length pair worn with a thigh-skimming mini dress.
If you need any more convincing that these boots are worth investing in, take the fact that they were invented back in 1875 and we are still wearing them today. In fact, they're constantly being reinvented. Case in point? The recent collaboration between Terry de Havilland and Annie's Ibiza, resulting in an in-demand collection of cowboy boots in shimmering metallic finishes, as well as classic black and white.
Buy once and keep forever, or, opt for a second hand pair that are already well worn in. Here are our pick of the best out there now...
SHOP: The Best Western Boots To Buy Now
If you struggle to find knee-high boots that fit properly and are comfortable, M&S is your answer. If you're embracing this season's mini mania, balance our your shorter hemline with these boots or, if that fills you with dread, they'll look chic under long skirts, too.
This collab has been spotted on many celebs and influencers and, as a result, keeps selling out. Don't worry though, more stock is on its way so order now to avoid disappointment.
These will look excellent with autumnal midis when the seasons change.
There's a reason why Khaite brings the Dallas boots back every season – they really will go with everything and are a slightly smarter take on the classic cowboy. Pair with long dresses now and into autumn.
If the full-on cowboy look isn't for you, try Zara's subtle take on the trend.
You may have spotted Pairs Texas on just about every cool girl you can think of. Join the club with this contemporary take on cowboy boots, crafted from vegan suede.
If you tuck jeans into these and team with a plain shirt or jumper, you've got a low-maintenance outfit that will earn countless compliments. No wonder they were spotted at Milan Fashion Week.
From festivals to holidays, these boots will be your go-to during each and every season throughout the year.
If you really want to make a statement, these are the boots for you.
Wear these with a long denim skirt and tucked-in tee for an easy summer win.