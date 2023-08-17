These Women’s Biker Boots Will Make All Your Outfits Look Cooler

You probably dabbled with three things in your early twenties that have sworn you off leather for life: a leather jacket with a lot of zips, faux-leather leggings that were somehow skin-tight but also saggy and, finally, biker boots that looked nothing like what you'd actually wear on a motorbike. Well, it's time to buckle up. Women's biker boots are everywhere - and we mean everywhere - this late-summer season. It's time to get back in the saddle.

Women's biker boots at Copenhagen Fashion Week ©Getty

At Copenhagen Fashion Week, where the weather was distinctly 'meh', sandals were quickly substituted for boots of all shapes and sizes. And while cowboy boots are still riding into the sunset, biker boots are also edging out the competition as the coolest footwear for now.

Women's biker boots at Copenhagen Fashion Week ©Getty

Miu Miu's biker boots, which are buckled and quite frankly a thing of beauty, restarted the trend for boots that are grungy yet glam. In Copenhagen, the street-style set wore similar pairs, flat and buckled, with everything from knee-high denim shorts, corseted dresses and, of course, oversized leather jackets (sans zips).

Women's biker boots at Copenhagen Fashion Week ©Getty

On the hunt for high street biker boots? Look to brands like Vagabond, H&M and Kurt Geiger. Paris Texas, meanwhile, has a cowboy-biker hybrid if you can't make your mind up about your autumn boot personality.

