  1. Home|
  2. Fashion|
  3. Shopping

These Women’s Biker Boots Will Make All Your Outfits Look Cooler

Add some grunge to your autumn wardrobe.

women's biker boots
by Natalie Hammond |
Posted
1
Vagabond, Eyra Boots
2
Reformation, Francesca Moto Boot
3
Paris Texas, Roxy Leather Knee-High Boots
4
H&amp;M, Biker Boots
5
Kurt Geiger, Hackney Biker Boot
6
Russell &amp; Bromley, Harness Feature Chelsea Boots

You probably dabbled with three things in your early twenties that have sworn you off leather for life: a leather jacket with a lot of zips, faux-leather leggings that were somehow skin-tight but also saggy and, finally, biker boots that looked nothing like what you'd actually wear on a motorbike. Well, it's time to buckle up. Women's biker boots are everywhere - and we mean everywhere - this late-summer season. It's time to get back in the saddle.

women's biker boots
Women's biker boots at Copenhagen Fashion Week ©Getty

At Copenhagen Fashion Week, where the weather was distinctly 'meh', sandals were quickly substituted for boots of all shapes and sizes. And while cowboy boots are still riding into the sunset, biker boots are also edging out the competition as the coolest footwear for now.

women's biker boots
Women's biker boots at Copenhagen Fashion Week ©Getty

Miu Miu's biker boots, which are buckled and quite frankly a thing of beauty, restarted the trend for boots that are grungy yet glam. In Copenhagen, the street-style set wore similar pairs, flat and buckled, with everything from knee-high denim shorts, corseted dresses and, of course, oversized leather jackets (sans zips).

women's biker boots
Women's biker boots at Copenhagen Fashion Week ©Getty

On the hunt for high street biker boots? Look to brands like Vagabond, H&M and Kurt Geiger. Paris Texas, meanwhile, has a cowboy-biker hybrid if you can't make your mind up about your autumn boot personality.

1. Vagabond, Eyra Boots

Vagabond, Eyra Boots
Price: £225

www.vagabond.com

Description

These women's biker boots aren't quite knee-highs but also aren't ankle height (obviously). But

Vagabond, Eyra Boots

2. Reformation, Francesca Moto Boot

Reformation, Francesca Moto Boot
Price: £598

www.thereformation.com

Description

Reformation's dresses are legendary but the brand's boots are also very, very good.

Reformation, Francesca Moto Boot

3. Paris Texas, Roxy Leather Knee-High Boots

Paris Texas, Roxy Leather Knee-High Boots
Price: £670

www.mytheresa.com

Description

True to form, Paris Texas has put a cowboy spin on its biker boots. Yeehaw!

Paris Texas, Roxy Leather Knee-High Boots

4. H&amp;M, Biker Boots

H&M, Biker Boots
Price: £54.99

www2.hm.com

Description

H&M's women's biker boots have the cool triple-strap-buckle detail that lots of the designer

H&M, Biker Boots

5. Kurt Geiger, Hackney Biker Boot

Kurt Geiger, Hackney Biker Boot
Price: £269

www.kurtgeiger.com

Description

Kurt Geiger's Hackney biker boots are slightly shorter, which makes the buckles even more badass.

Kurt Geiger, Hackney Biker Boot

6. Russell &amp; Bromley, Harness Feature Chelsea Boots

Russell & Bromley, Harness Feature Chelsea Boots
Price: £295

www.russellandbromley.co.uk

Description

These Chelsea boots have cool biker attributes while still being work-appropriate.

Russell & Bromley, Harness Feature Chelsea Boots
Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us