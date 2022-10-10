The Best Knee High Boots To Make Every Outfit Better

Gallery SHOP: The Best Knee-High Boots 2022

CREDIT: duoboots

Tested & Reviewed by Content Writer Ruby Barry: "I love the concept of knee high boots, but as a five-foot-tall humanoid, they can often leave me looking like a toddler secretly trying on Mum's shoes. Thankfully when trying DuoBoot's Haltham classic leather knee highs, I had the option for a petite pair so that the height was just right, as well as customisable calf width. Handmade in Portugal, and with a quintessential London design, I quickly fell in love with these stompers. Helps that they are easy to wear in too- no hobbling around the street whilst trying to look fashionable." (the tall knee-high version is available here)

Here are some more of our favourite knee high boot picks from online fashion retailers, from Mytheresa to & Other Stories.