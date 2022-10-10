The Best Knee High Boots To Make Every Outfit Better

We are beginning to hear the crisp autumn leaves beneath our feet. We're starting to drink perhaps too many pumpkin spice lattes. And, we are already trawling through the best celebrity Halloween lewks. Autumn isn’t just coming, it’s here. With it comes the arrival of boot season, specifically knee-high boots. The smartest member of the boot family. Now that we're getting into the swing of autumn/winter dressing, it's worth noting that not only are they polished, but they also make just about every outfit better sans fuss.
The best way to wear yours? My long-held belief is that the easiest styling trick is to slip your knee-high boots underneath a midi-length skirt. Micro hemlines can also work - although flat boots might feel easier to wear with them. The truly brave can also try tucking their jeans into their boots, balancing out the slimline result with an oversized blazer or shirt on top.
At the recent Copenhagen Fashion Week, meanwhile, cowboy boots rode back into town. Emma Chamberlain's red leather pair, which are knee-high and have plenty of rodeo flair thanks to white stitching and a Cuban-style heel, were spotted on the assembled influencers, several of whom wore them with printed leggings and matching turtlenecks.
Some other great brands for women's knee-high boots are DuoBoots, Russell & Bromley, Dune, Ganni and Paris Texas, which is the cool girl's go-to. If you're after heeled boots, Aedye's Britta, a black lace-up pair that has a hint of Victoriana, is beyond perfect. Slip them under a ruffled white dress - something from O Pioneers, perhaps, or Meadows - for a look that's straight out of Little Women (in a good way). And for a slightly more stompy pair, Uterqüe's have the requisite thick sole. This makes them the perfect choice for puddle season.
SHOP: The Best Knee-High Boots 2022
Tested & Reviewed by Content Writer Ruby Barry: "I love the concept of knee high boots, but as a five-foot-tall humanoid, they can often leave me looking like a toddler secretly trying on Mum's shoes. Thankfully when trying DuoBoot's Haltham classic leather knee highs, I had the option for a petite pair so that the height was just right, as well as customisable calf width. Handmade in Portugal, and with a quintessential London design, I quickly fell in love with these stompers. Helps that they are easy to wear in too- no hobbling around the street whilst trying to look fashionable." (the tall knee-high version is available here)
Here are some more of our favourite knee high boot picks from online fashion retailers, from Mytheresa to & Other Stories.