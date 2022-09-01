  1. Home
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Just Launched An Exclusive New M&S Collection To Celebrate 10 Years On The High Street

A whole decade of great undies.

by Hannah Banks-Walker
Posted

Believe it or not, it was way back in 2012 that Rosie Huntington-Whiteley first announced her partnership with M&S. Now the high street's longest – and most successful – lingerie collaboration, the supermodel has proved she really has the golden touch when it comes to what women want from their underwear. Of course, it doesn't hurt that she's in good hands; M&S is, after all, the brand which sells a pair of knickers every two seconds.

The secret to the success of the Rosie label must surely be the triumphant combination of innovative technology, quality design and yet affordable prices. As Soozie Jenkinson, head of lingerie design at M&S, says: 'Our philosophy has always been to be as inclusive as possible and we know that many customers are very loyal to their favourite bra and knicker shape, so offering choice has always been key.'

As a result, Rosie pieces are consistently among M&S' best-sellers. No doubt the most recent collection will be no exception, designed to celebrate a whole decade of undies. Launched today, the 10 year anniversary collection features both customer favourites and styles preferred by Rosie herself. There's a mix of new and reissued archive prints, chosen on Instagram by Rosie fans everywhere.

As always, there's a lot of choice, from red lace-trimmed bras to pretty printed cami tops and matching briefs. The meticulous attention to detail remains intact, as do the accessible prices which start at £10 for a pair of knickers.

To state the obvious, a lot has changed in the last 10 years. For a celebrity-fronted collaboration to not just last this long but flourish on the high street, despite a challenging retail landscape, is impressive, to say the least.

Gallery

SHOP: The Rosie Exclusively For M&amp;S 10 Year Collection

M&S, Midnight Rose Silk Wired Minimiser Bra C-G
1 of 7

This pretty floral print is applied to a number of styles in the collection, including matching knickers and silk-lace camis, too.

M&S, Satin Floral Print Pyjamas
2 of 7

The Rosie range also includes nightwear and, from personal experience, I can tell you that it's a dream. These satin PJs feel every bit as luxurious as a silk set but are less than £40.

M&S, Pleat & Lace Padded Plunge Bra A-E
3 of 7

This bra is also available in black and has matching knickers, too.

M&S, Pleat and Lace French Knickers
4 of 7

The pleated lace of these knickers make them feel super luxurious – but they're less than £20.

M&S, Pleat & Lace Corset A-E
5 of 7

This is a great piece to wear under structured dresses and tailoring if you want a bit of extra support or, for a more daring take, try with jeans and an oversized blazer for after-dark.

M&S, Pleat & Lace High Leg Knickers
6 of 7

There are multiple different styles of each piece available, meaning you can choose the shape you love in your favourite colour/print.

M&S, Pleat & Lace Camisole
7 of 7

These pretty cami tops come in black and red and have matching briefs.

