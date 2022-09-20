Margot Robbie’s Mango Suit Is Perfect For The Start of Autumn – And Still Available To Buy

Chanel might be on speed dial, but sometimes, even the most well-connected celebrity will reach for a high street hit. Mango is famous for being the favourite affordable brand of Sienna Miller, Gigi Hadid, Simone Ashley - and now it can count another actor among its fan club: Margot Robbie. Yesterday, she stepped out wearing a cool yet classic three-piece suit from the brand. And the best news is that the blazer, waistcoat and trousers, which can be paired together or worn separately, are all still available online at Mango.

©Backgrid

Waistcoats have obviously had a bit of a moment for the past few seasons - and are surprisingly easy to wear once you get your head around the fact that they look just as good with jeans (baggy, ideally) as they do with the matching trousers. This particular style, which is single-breasted and slightly cropped, could also be shrugged over a tank top and mini skirt.

The blazer, meanwhile, is a brilliant staple, especially as it’s quickly turned cold enough to make us contemplate whether a winter coat is overkill (answer; probably, but not for long). Robbie styled the whole look - which altogether will set you back just under £250 - with slick pointed pumps from Prada, but bearing in mind the weather, a pair of chunky loafers with white socks or even some cowboy boots would work just as well.