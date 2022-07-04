Why A Waistcoat Is The One Piece Missing From Your Summer Wardrobe

The waistcoat has quickly become a hero piece this season - popping up everywhere from Friends re-runs to runways and Insta-feeds, it's fast becoming a must-have item. Although gaining popularity last year (in part thanks to the '00s revival) we're calling 2022 the year of the tailored vest.
At Wimbledon, the waistcoat got not one but two shout-outs on Centre Court. Alexa Chung wore hers as part of a three-piece suit, swapping the trousers for a crisp pair of shorts. Michelle Dockery, meanwhile, paired hers with some wide-leg pants and a straw bag from Aspinal of London.
As well as Kate Moss, who made the sleeveless vest something of an icon in the early Noughties, we can tie the waistcoat's resurgence to COS, whose straw-coloured version has been making the rounds on Instagram.
Not just restricted to workwear (though it comes highly recommended), you should treat a waistcoat as a wardrobe substitute for a blouse, cardi or summer shacket to give your existing outfits a new lease of life.
The cool-girl answer to jeans-and-a-nice-top, waistcoats can be worn alone or layered over a tee too for casual daywear or you can easily build a date night outfit by pairing yours with tailored trousers or split-hem leggings and a statement heel. Here in the UK, we're all about layering when it comes to transitioning our wardrobes between damp spells and heatwaves so throw one over a shirt or a loose-fitting dress for an easy spring ensemble. Or move like the fashion set and opt for a co-ordinating three-piece suit.
However you style yours - with jeans, matching trousers, over a tee or a summer dress - keep scrolling to shop the very best waistcoats for women.
<br>SHOP: The Best Waistcoats To Shop Now, And Wear Forever
An influencer favourite.
This vest is made so you don't have to wear a bra under it if you don't want to. It's cute, casual, low-cut, and comes in this delicious butter yellow.
Off-set these slightly padded shoulders with a wide-leg trouser.
A wardrobe classic, this vest is streamlined for a more tailored fit.
The perfect length to wear unbuttoned as an alternative to a cardi.
Look to Frankie Shop for contemporary suiting separates.
This 100% linen waistcoat fastens with mother-of-pearl buttons and back ties to define your waist.
Half corset, half waistcoat, this denim vest will get you through festival season.