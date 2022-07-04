Why A Waistcoat Is The One Piece Missing From Your Summer Wardrobe

The waistcoat has quickly become a hero piece this season - popping up everywhere from Friends re-runs to runways and Insta-feeds, it's fast becoming a must-have item. Although gaining popularity last year (in part thanks to the '00s revival) we're calling 2022 the year of the tailored vest.

©Getty

At Wimbledon, the waistcoat got not one but two shout-outs on Centre Court. Alexa Chung wore hers as part of a three-piece suit, swapping the trousers for a crisp pair of shorts. Michelle Dockery, meanwhile, paired hers with some wide-leg pants and a straw bag from Aspinal of London.

©Getty

As well as Kate Moss, who made the sleeveless vest something of an icon in the early Noughties, we can tie the waistcoat's resurgence to COS, whose straw-coloured version has been making the rounds on Instagram.

Not just restricted to workwear (though it comes highly recommended), you should treat a waistcoat as a wardrobe substitute for a blouse, cardi or summer shacket to give your existing outfits a new lease of life.

The cool-girl answer to jeans-and-a-nice-top, waistcoats can be worn alone or layered over a tee too for casual daywear or you can easily build a date night outfit by pairing yours with tailored trousers or split-hem leggings and a statement heel. Here in the UK, we're all about layering when it comes to transitioning our wardrobes between damp spells and heatwaves so throw one over a shirt or a loose-fitting dress for an easy spring ensemble. Or move like the fashion set and opt for a co-ordinating three-piece suit.

However you style yours - with jeans, matching trousers, over a tee or a summer dress - keep scrolling to shop the very best waistcoats for women.