Winter Coat Season Is Almost Upon Us – And These Are The Styles That Will Probably Sell Out

It's only last week we decided it was time to choose a new autumn jacket, but as British weather goes, the temperatures have suddenly plummeted and we're thinking about winter coats already. It may seem premature to think about bulky outerwear, but we're here to give you fair warning that the best coats always sell out in record speed. With a plethora of dreamy new-season coats online, it can be a bit of a minefield when it comes to deciding which one is worth buying. Which is why we've scoured all our favourite sites for the very best ones, and, rest assured, every single autumn/winter 2022 trend has been ticked off.

Valentino autumn/winter 2022 ©Getty

With hot pink being the colour of the season, championed by Valentino, Versace and Chanel (to name a few), it's no surprise that pink coats are a thing once again this year. In fact, any bold, brightly coloured coat in general is one to take note of. So, if you're not a fan of #Barbiecore, opt for your favourite colour instead. And let us tell you, there are so many iterations out there – from Mango's cobalt aviator coat to River Island's lilac cropped style.

A lot of the most popular coats this season are also practical – yes, really! Whether it's a quilted coat or a puffer style that resembles a duvet (in the chicest way possible, of course), these warm coats were big news at the likes of Dion Lee and Dries Van Noten. And we're all for a coat that's equal parts stylish and cosy.

Stella McCartney autumn/winter 2022 ©Getty

If you prefer a more tailored, sleek style, though, you're in luck as everyone from Stella McCartney to Jil Sander and Altuzarra put longline versions on the runway for autumn/winter. Look for details such as belts, buttons, and exaggerated pockets for that designer feel.

Other key trends to look out for this season are fun faux-fur from the likes of Shrimps, leopard coats found at Jakke and oversized styles from everyone including COS and Albaray to Raey and Baum und Pferdgarten.

Whether you're looking for a classic double-breasted wool coat, a practical cold-weather waterproof or ready to try out a new trend, here are the best winter coats to buy now, and swaddle up in ASAP.

