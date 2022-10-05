You Can Rent Kylie Jenner’s Sold-Out Designer Top For £35

Paris Fashion Week is over, but when we look back at the frow-goers, there was one guest who won the style stakes: Kylie Jenner. At Acne Studios, she arrived in a directional white dress. For Schiaparelli, it was a midnight blue gown. And at Loewe? Jenner posed for photos wearing the (soon-to-be) iconic combination of a grey coat, a tank top and a pair of white briefs. While we're admiring of her underwear-as-daywear (very Superman) we're most drawn to the wearable element: the vest.

Kylie Jenner wearing Loewe ©Getty

The Loewe logo tank in question is quite possibly the most iconic top of 2022. Worn by every A-lister, fashion editor and influencer (including Ellie Delphine, below), naturally it sold out on every site within days of dropping online, even though it's £250 – yes, really! But we know how you can still get the ultimate basic, and for way less than the asking price, and the answer is rental fashion.

The Loewe tank can now be rented from frontrow.uk.com, and you can borrow this sold-out top for just £35 for three days or £50 for five days. And believe us, it's one of the most versatile tops you can wear. For summer, it was worn with mini skirts, shorts and with bikinis, but for autumn, take note from Jenner, styling it with the tailored coat. Because we're definitely not ready for super chunky jumpers and winter coats, just yet. Tip: remember to put your trousers on.

Want to know how else you can style it? (Because let's face it, you're going to wear it every day that you've rented it.) We suggest trying it with baggy jeans and heeled boots, with a maxi skirt and trainers and over a slip dress with an oversized blazer on top. We can imagine this will be out on-loan imminently, so get your time slot booked in, pronto.

