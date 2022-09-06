  1. Home
We’re Surprised This Skirt Is Back (And Shocked We Actually Love It)

Here's how to pull it off.

Can we all agree that Instagram is making us feel majorly nostalgic at the moment? When it comes to outfits, we’ve seen some of the most stylish women embracing everything from top-to-toe #Barbiecore pink to Y2K micro mini skirts and ‘90s-style chainmail tops. But there’s one (arguably more wearable) throwback trend that’s gained our attention recently: denim maxi skirts.

Miu Miu made micro minis a thing for summer, and for autumn, we’ll all be welcoming the more weather-appropriate maxi skirt. While Chanel put tweed versions on the runway, Nanushka backed the maxi wrap. But the way fashion people are translating this trend is with heavier denim versions. The straight up-and-down tube skirts may bring ‘90s grunge vibes, but they’re being worn in a totally new way this time around.

For a transitional take, try wearing a denim maxi with your summer staple bandeau top and tick off the double denim trend by adding a slouchy denim jacket. If you’ve already switched to autumn mode, though, you can try wearing it the French-girl way by teaming with a white shirt and a belted blazer like Sylvie Mus (below). Note: grab the blazer in a size up for that borrowed-from-your-grandad edge.

And if you've already rummaged at the back of your wardrobe to find your favourite knitwear, Abisola proves how a cardigan worn as a top is the perfect accompaniment to the denim maxi. And a darker indigo style automatically makes the whole look feel more autumnal.

We also fully agree with embracing the ‘90s decade, too. And Renia Jaz (below) has worn the maxi in true throwback fashion by styling with a cropped shirt. Bringing it straight into 2022, the influencer added the cult Celine belt and a Chanel shoulder bag – a great example of how adding elevated accessories will make a casual skirt feel more polished.

The denim maxi skirt was also huge in the '70s, so another way to wear for the cooler seasons will be with a suede jacket and knee-high boots. Want to try out these floor-skimming skirts? We've found the best styles from the likes of Mango to Ganni and Calvin Klein.

