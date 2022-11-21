Kate Middleton’s Jewellery Has Lots Of Secret Messages: This Is What They Mean

Unsurprisingly, the royal family is well known for its excellent collection of jewellery, from tiaras to the many rings of Kate Middleton. But while they might be beautiful and mega-sparkly, many of the pieces worn by the Princess of Wales, in particular, have been chosen for their hidden meanings and symbolism. Decoding them just requires a closer look.

Take, for example, the famous tourdrobe - the couple was on a major tour to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee earlier this year, and her looks did not disappointed.

She wowed in a glittering green Jenny Packham gown while attending a dinner at King’s House, the official residence of the Governor-General of Jamaica, but it was her diamond and emerald earrings that really stole the show – especially as were on loan from the Queen.

Middleton also chose Alexander McQueen (the British fashion house who famously created her wedding dress in 2011) to meet the Prime Minister of Jamaica and re-wore a simple pair of Maria Black pearl earrings, which she first sported during a trip to Copenhagen with a red Zara blazer. She was also spotted wearing them on day four of the trip with a vintage printed dress from the '50s that was sourced from Cheltenham's Willow Hilson.

In more budget-friendly news, the Princess of Wales remains a huge fan of high street jewellery, having worn statement earrings from Sézane and Anthropologie - and they're the perfect affordable accessory.

Middleton is also a fan of personalised jewellery. When she launched her new foundation, The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, she appeared in a video wearing a simple white T-shirt, her favourite pearl drop earrings and her personalised Daniella Draper necklace featuring a G, C and L for each of her children.

She's also a pro at sending subtle messages with her jewellery. Early last year, Middleton wore her favourite pearl earrings - a hoop style from Simone Rocha -three times in one week. We first saw them in a video call in which she thanked nurses from around the country for their hard work and resilience. Given that this appearance was just 48 hours after the US inauguration, perhaps this jewellery choice was a subtle nod to Vice President Kamala Harris.

At the end of last year, appearing via video link to thank everyone who entered the photography project Hold Still, she chose a charm necklace from Alex Monroe. The Paleontology Nugget Necklace, still available for £285, comes etched with fossils, flowers and, the brand's signature, a tiny bumblebee. Could this be a subtle way of communicating her love of nature and the outdoors?

Middleton also likes to use her jewellery – much like her clothes – to support designers local to the places she visits. On a visit to South Wales, she wore a pair of £79 gold hoops designed by Hayley Spencer for her Wales-based brand Spells of Love - and she's since added the pair's twisted gold hoops to her collection. Similarly, if she's wearing an expensive dress, she tends to pair it with more affordable jewels (she will always be the queen of high-low dressing).

Kate wearing £62 hoops by a Welsh designer, while visiting South Wales

Speaking of a high-low mix, Middleton is also a huge fan of high street favourite Missoma, which also happens to be a favourite of Meghan Markle.

Kate Middleton wearing Missoma earrings

There are also numerous jewels in the Princess of Wales' collection that used to belong to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. Her engagement ring is possibly the most famous, but there are also other pieces that she wears as touching tributes to her husband's mother.

