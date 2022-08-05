Take A Look Back At The Royal Wedding Tiaras Through History

Since the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022, we've found ourselves in something of a royal fashion rabbit hole. And what's the crowning glory of any royal wardrobe? The tiara, of course. While us normals have often wondered how we'd look in one of these jewelled headpieces, the royal family has been sporting the rather spectacular accessory for generations. The Queen's tiara collection is most impressive - and, over her reign, she's lent other members of the royal family some pretty dazzling examples.

When Princess Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, she took the 'something old' tradition seriously, borrowing a vintage dress belonging to her grandmother, the Queen, and making it her own with minor alterations. But that wasn't all. She also borrowed her tiara - the very same worn by the Queen on her wedding day - making her wedding outfit one of the most sentimental we've seen.

©PA

Her sister Princess Eugenie, who got married in 2018, wore the Greville tiara. A particular favourite of the Queen Mother, this diamond and emerald tiara belonged to heiress Margaret Greville, and was left to the Queen when she died.

Back in 2011, the Duchess of Cambridge also opted for a tiara borrowed from Queen Elizabeth's tiara collection, a more subtle headpiece that complemented her simple yet elegant veil. Cut to 2018 and Meghan Markle, who married Prince Harry wearing a batteau-necked gown designed by Clare Waight Keller, and finished off her wedding day look with a beautiful 1932 Art Deco tiara from Queen Mary's collection.

Of all the royal heirlooms - and there were many, many contenders - here are some of the most beautiful tiaras to have ever been worn at royal weddings gone by.

Gallery SEE: The Most Beautiful Royal Wedding Tiaras 1 of 19 The Queen Mary Fringed tiara, crafted by House of Garrard in 1919, was worn by Queen Elizabeth for her wedding to Prince Philip in 1947. Just hours before the ceremony, the tiara snapped, causing chaos. But thankfully, the tiara was mended by a court jeweller in the nick of time, leaving a slight gap between the middle spike and the one to its right. 2 of 19 CREDIT: PA This tiara was later borrowed by Princess Beatrice in 2020 for her marriage to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, for which the princess also wore a wedding gown borrowed from Queen Elizabeth. 3 of 19 Princess Eugenie did not follow suit when it came to her tiara. Everyone was certain she would wear the York family tiara, but she opted instead for the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara, her 'something borrowed' from the Queen. 4 of 19 On her wedding day, Kate Middleton wore the Cartier Halo tiara. It was lent to her by the Queen and was originally bought by the Duke of York for the Queen Mother and handed down to the Queen on her 18th birthday. 5 of 19 All eyes were on Meghan Markle as she approached St George's Chapel wearing Queen Mary's tiara from 1932. It was last worn by Princess Margaret in 1965 so the tiara had a 53-year wait before having its time to shine again. 6 of 19 Lady Gabriella Windsor kept it in the family when choosing her tiara. The Kent City of London Fringe tiara, was also worn by her mother, Princess Michael of Kent, her auntie, Princess Alexandra of Kent, and her grandmother, Princess Marina, Duchess of Kent. 7 of 19 Zara Phillips, granddaughter to the queen, married England rugby captain Mike Tindall a little after Kate Middleton and Prince William's ceremony. She wore the Meander tiara, which originally belonged to Princess Andrew of Greece. 8 of 19 For her wedding to George Gilman, Lady Rose Windsor wore the Iveagh tiara, also sometimes known as the Gloucester Leafage. 9 of 19 Autumn married Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips, wearing the Festoon tiara. Anne, who was given the tiara by the World Wide Shipping Group back in the '70s, lent the tiara to Autumn specially for the wedding. 10 of 19 Sophie wore a newly modeled tiara for her wedding to Prince Edward. It was a gift from the Queen and was apparently made from four pieces of a crown that was once owned by Queen Victoria. 11 of 19 The three brooches that Princess Margaret was given as wedding gifts in 1960 were turned into a tiara - the Snowdon Floral tiara - for her daughter's wedding to Daniel Chatto. 12 of 19 The Kent Diamond and Pearl Fringe tiara was the item of choice for Lady Helen's wedding to Timothy Verner Taylor. 13 of 19 When Sarah Ferguson married Prince Andrew, she wore the tiara often known as the York Diamond tiara. It's a combination of platinum and diamond that also comprises parts of a necklace, bracelet and earring trio that was given to her as a wedding gift from the Queen. 14 of 19 Of all the royal tiaras, you're probably most familiar with the iconic Spencer tiara that Diana (formerly Diana Spencer) wore on her wedding day. It was a family heirloom that had been passed down between the Spencers since the 1930s. 15 of 19 Marie-Christine only actually wore a tiara for the ball that followed her wedding to Prince Michael, and went without for the ceremony. The tiara she did eventually wear was the Kent City of London Fringe tiara which was given to her by her mother-in-law, Princess Marina. 16 of 19 The Queen's only daughter Princess Anne had the honour of wearing the Russian Fringe tiara - a particularly special piece that her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, wore on her wedding day. 17 of 19 The Kent City of London Fringe tiara was also worn by Princess Alexandra of Kent on her wedding day. It was borrowed from her mother, Princess Marina, before Princess Alexandra passed it down to Princess Michael of Kent for her wedding 15 years later. 18 of 19 The Kent Diamond and Pearl Fringe tiara was Katharine's tiara of choice for her wedding to Prince Edward, Duke of Kent. 19 of 19 The Poltimore tiara was worn by Princess Margaret for her wedding. Apparently it can be broken down into eleven individual brooches as well as a tiara. After Margaret's death in 2002, the tiara was later auctioned at Christie's for $1.7million.