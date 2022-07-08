Kate Middleton’s Sézane Earrings Are £55 – And Still Available To Buy Now

You have to hand it to Kate Middleton, when it comes to getting dressed, she knows what works for her. That includes, but is not limited to: polka dots, coat-dresses, Alexander McQueen.

She also has an excellent eye for a high-street find. Attending the Royal Charity Polo Cup in Egham with Prince William this week she wore a pair of earrings from the French brand Sézanne (as well as a pair of £150 Finlay & Co. sunglasses). Good news for fans of Kate and statement earrings alike, the £55 gold-plated and resin Gabrielle hoop earrings are still available to buy. But hurry: the Kate effect means they won’t be in stock for long.

©Getty

This isn’t the first time the Duchess of Cambridge has worn Sèzanne. She wore a pair of electric blue textile Charlie earrings for a trip to Belize earlier this year (the exact pair have gone, but different colours of the same style are still available, also for £55), and has scooped up a pie-crust blouse from the sustainable Parisian brand.

©Getty

Proof, then, that updating your summer style doesn’t necessarily require a complete wardrobe overhaul.