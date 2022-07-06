Kate Middleton’s Affordable Jewellery Includes These Pieces You Can Shop Right Now – From Just £12

Kate Middleton is, without doubt, the ultimate royal influencer. From the moment she and Prince William were photographed in those now-famous engagement pictures, everybody was quick to swoon over Kate and accept her as a modern-day princess. Over the years, the Duchess has become an influencer in her own right. Many jewellery and clothing brands rose in popularity due to the power of the so-called 'Kate effect'. But although the Duchess often dazzles, she also knows her way around everyday high street jewellery that is far more accessible than the Crown Jewels. Best of all, Kate Middleton's affordable jewellery is available to buy right now.
Although Kate's fashion is perhaps unattainable for many, the Duchess's choice in jewellery is often surprisingly affordable. She is often spotted wearing pieces from contemporary jewellery brands from Monica Vinader to Spells of Love to high-street label ASOS.
If you love her glamorous and elegant fashion you can buy many of Kate Middleton's affordable jewellery, including statement earrings and necklaces that she wears on repeat. Surprisingly, many of her favourite pieces come in under the £200 mark - not bad if you want to look like royalty for a fraction of the price.
Monica Vinader's Green Onyx Earrings, £115, are also one of the most popular pairs in Kate's collection, plus other brand pieces, such as the Nura pearl necklace, £125. One of Kate's most classic looks is her Baroque Pearl Earring Drops from Annoushka - another of her favourite jewellery brands where you can also buy her infinity ring.
If you love Kate's style, then here are the most affordable pieces from Kate's jewellery collection that are available to buy right now.
SHOP: Kate Middleton's Affordable Jewellery
To mark Windrush Day, Kate Middleton attended the unveiling of the National Windrush Monument, which is now in London Waterloo Station and Brixton House, where she met with participants of ELEVATE, Lambeth's initiative to open up the creative and cultural sector to every young person in the borough. She wore a pair of earrings from Chalk, the design studio and brand founded by Malaika Carr, which were inspired by the auditorium ceiling of the Royal Opera House.
A statement jewellery piece will tie your whole outfit together and Kate is the queen of that. Here the Duchess was spotted wearing this elegant gemstone pendant for her visit to PACT's MumSpace in February 2022. You can buy the exact necklace for £160.
This demi-fine Stilla gemstone pendant necklace is set in 18-carat yellow plated in silver. It will add an elegant pop of colour to any outfit. It comes in seven different colours too.
The Duchess made a humble roll neck look glam by adding gold plated twist hoops from ASOS for her speech at the launch of the 'Taking Action on Addiction' campaign in October 2021.
A highstreet favourite of Kate's - this £12 pair is no doubt one of the most affordable pieces in her jewellery collection.
One of Kate's most iconic jewellery pieces are her pearl earrings. The Duchess has worn these Annoushka earrings with a matching Monica Vinader necklace on three public occasions. First spotted in Copenhagen, Denmark, in February 2022, she wore these Gold Baroque Pearl Earring Drops and Nura Pearl Necklace on two engagements in the country.
These two white freshwater pearls hanging on 18ct yellow gold rings are dainty, eye-catching and elegant. Very Kate.
Pair the pearl drop earrings with this stunning Nura Baroque Pearl Pendant Charm necklace.
This best-selling personalised engraved necklace, named the 'Our Duchess' necklace, was worn by Kate Middleton to celebrate the birth of Prince George. The perfect hand-engraved personalised gift to celebrate a new baby.
Spells of Love is the affordable brand Kate wears on repeat. The Duchess of Cambridge visited Cardiff Castle in December, 2020, sporting a red tartan scarf and these stunning SOL gold earrings.
If you are looking for the ultimate hoops for any occasion, then the Alia Hoops are a bold statement piece that dresses up any outfit.
This beautiful Emilia Wickstead dress paired with gold-plated brass turquoise earrings makes for a striking entrance as the royal couple meets the Prime Minister of the Bahamas in 2022.
Light patina for a vintage look, these gold-plated brass earrings with fine gold and turquoise stones are fabulous. They also come in four other colours.
Kate wears these Monica Viander earrings on repeat, and even in different colours. Here she is pictured wearing the Green Onyx Sired Wire earrings. Perfect for jazzing up a white shirt.
These stunning 18-carat gold plated wire earrings come with five different stone options and three different finishes - gold rose gold and sterling silver.
Kate also often wears the Mini Pyramid Charm Hoop Earrings from Missoma, which she paired here with a prink dress and floral mask.
These gorgeous earrings can be customised with five other precious stones to match your look.