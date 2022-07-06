Kate Middleton’s Affordable Jewellery Includes These Pieces You Can Shop Right Now – From Just £12

Kate Middleton is, without doubt, the ultimate royal influencer. From the moment she and Prince William were photographed in those now-famous engagement pictures, everybody was quick to swoon over Kate and accept her as a modern-day princess. Over the years, the Duchess has become an influencer in her own right. Many jewellery and clothing brands rose in popularity due to the power of the so-called 'Kate effect'. But although the Duchess often dazzles, she also knows her way around everyday high street jewellery that is far more accessible than the Crown Jewels. Best of all, Kate Middleton's affordable jewellery is available to buy right now.

Although Kate's fashion is perhaps unattainable for many, the Duchess's choice in jewellery is often surprisingly affordable. She is often spotted wearing pieces from contemporary jewellery brands from Monica Vinader to Spells of Love to high-street label ASOS.

KATE MIDDLETON WEARING SPELLS OF LOVE ©GETTY

If you love her glamorous and elegant fashion you can buy many of Kate Middleton's affordable jewellery, including statement earrings and necklaces that she wears on repeat. Surprisingly, many of her favourite pieces come in under the £200 mark - not bad if you want to look like royalty for a fraction of the price.

Monica Vinader's Green Onyx Earrings, £115, are also one of the most popular pairs in Kate's collection, plus other brand pieces, such as the Nura pearl necklace, £125. One of Kate's most classic looks is her Baroque Pearl Earring Drops from Annoushka - another of her favourite jewellery brands where you can also buy her infinity ring.

If you love Kate's style, then here are the most affordable pieces from Kate's jewellery collection that are available to buy right now.

SHOP: Kate Middleton's Affordable Jewellery