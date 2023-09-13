The Best Personalised Necklaces For Parents If You Want To Keep Your Kids Close To Your Heart

No one knows how to do personalised necklaces better than the royals. Remember when Prince Harry took the game to a whole new level when he appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and revealed that the two pendants on his neck were in fact his children's heartbeats? Yes, really! And, when it comes to timeless style, Kate Middleton takes the crown. More times than not, Kate can be seen paying a sweet tribute to her children in the form of jewellery - and intricate lettering is usually her go-to. So it came as no surprise when performing her duties yesterday morning, the Princess of Wales donned a personalised gold chain which stood out against her amethyst Alexander McQueen suit. Taking a closer look, the personalised disc from Daniella Draper was embellished with stars and beautifully engraved with ‘G C L’ for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.