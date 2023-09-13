  1. Home|
  2. Fashion|
  3. Jewellery

The Best Personalised Necklaces For Parents If You Want To Keep Your Kids Close To Your Heart

For a sentimental self-gift, why not buy a personalised necklace like the royals?

by Renee Washington |
Posted

No one knows how to do personalised necklaces better than the royals. Remember when Prince Harry took the game to a whole new level when he appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and revealed that the two pendants on his neck were in fact his children's heartbeats? Yes, really! And, when it comes to timeless style, Kate Middleton takes the crown. More times than not, Kate can be seen paying a sweet tribute to her children in the form of jewellery - and intricate lettering is usually her go-to. So it came as no surprise when performing her duties yesterday morning, the Princess of Wales donned a personalised gold chain which stood out against her amethyst Alexander McQueen suit. Taking a closer look, the personalised disc from Daniella Draper was embellished with stars and beautifully engraved with ‘G C L’ for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Princess of Wales, necklace (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Personalised gifting brands are currently a huge market. If you're after something classic, letters may be your safest bet. For something a bit more interesting we also have you covered, keep scrolling for our best picks.

Gallery

SHOP: The Best Personalised Necklaces For Parents

Daniella Draper, Gold Trio Diamond Midnight Moon Necklace1 of 13

Daniella Draper, Gold Trio Diamond Midnight Moon Necklace

Kate Middleton's favourite personalised necklace is by Daniella Draper.

Buy now

£1,300 

danielladraper.com

Abott Lyon, Double Zodiac Necklace2 of 13

Abott Lyon, Double Zodiac Necklace

Abbott Lyon's necklace allows you to choose not only your baby's star sign but also yours. Clever, no?

Buy now

£69 

www.abbottlyon.com

Merci Maman, The Duchess Necklace3 of 13

Merci Maman, The Duchess Necklace

Kate Middleton owns this necklace, which you can customise with different chains, metals and engravings for a truly personalised set of pendants.

Buy now

£139 

www.mercimamanboutique.com

Rachel Jackson, Art Deco Family Initials Necklace4 of 13

Rachel Jackson, Art Deco Family Initials Necklace

Rachel Jackson's necklace allows you to chose big and little letters to create a family of pendants.

Buy now

£80 

www.racheljacksonlondon.com

Edge Of Ember, Double Initial Necklace5 of 13

Edge Of Ember, Double Initial Necklace

This best-seller double-charm necklace is an elegantly simple take on the personalised pendant.

Buy now

£135 

edgeofember.com

Lily & Roo, Gold Special Date Calendar Necklace6 of 13

Lily & Roo, Gold Special Date Calendar Necklace

This calendar pendant, with a birthstone on their birthday, is another unique choice.

Buy now

£99 

lilyandroo.com

Auree, Northcote 9ct Gold Fingerprint Pendant7 of 13

Auree, Northcote 9ct Gold Fingerprint Pendant

For something you'll truly wear forever, why not get your little one's fingerprint engraved on a pendant?

Buy now

£725 

www.aureejewellery.com

Orelia, Constellation Star Sign Disc Necklace8 of 13

Orelia, Constellation Star Sign Disc Necklace

If you want something a little more left-field, try wearing your child's constellation.

Buy now

£18 

www.no1georgestreet.co.uk

Under The Rose, Personalised Hand Or Foot Print Heart Pendant Necklace9 of 13

Under The Rose, Personalised Hand Or Foot Print Heart Pendant Necklace

Again, why settle for initials when you wear your baby's hand or footprint around your neck?

Buy now

£69 

www.johnlewis.com

Lisa Angel, Personalised Hammered Double Disc Charm Necklace10 of 13

Lisa Angel, Personalised Hammered Double Disc Charm Necklace

Available in gold, silver and rose gold, this double disc necklace is a charming option.

Buy now

£28 

www.lisaangel.co.uk

Bloom Boutique, Personalised Initial And Date Necklace11 of 13

Bloom Boutique, Personalised Initial And Date Necklace

With space for an initial and a date, this necklace gives you the best of both worlds.

View offer

£20.80 (was £26) 

www.notonthehighstreet.com

Harfi, 925 Sterling Silver Actual Kids Drawing Necklace12 of 13

Harfi, 925 Sterling Silver Actual Kids Drawing Necklace

Preserve your little one's first scribbles by engraving them on a pendant necklace.

View offer

£64 (was £80) 

www.notonthehighstreet.com

Hand On Heart, Baby Heartbeat Heart Necklace13 of 13

Hand On Heart, Baby Heartbeat Heart Necklace

And finally, like Prince Harry, you too could wear your baby's heartbeat around your neck thanks to Hand on Heart.

Buy now

£73 

www.handonheartjewellery.co.uk

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us