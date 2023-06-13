  1. Home
25 Things That Need To Be On Your Glastonbury Packing List

Wellies at the ready, Glastonbury is nearly here.

by Julia Harvey |
It's nearly that time of year, when crowds decend on Worthy Farm and the rest of us avoid social media for a few days to stop the jealousy. Yes, that's right it's almost time for Glastonbury. If you're one of the lucky ones who managed to cop a ticket, it's time to start (if you haven't already) dusting off the tent, breaking in those boots and deciding on your festival outfits.

So, what to pack for Glastonbury? Well, for starters it's key to remember you'll be camping on a working farm for up to five nights. That's a long time to spend in a tent. So, take inspo from iconic Glastonbury outfits of years gone by and pack those fun festival clothes, but remember, comfort is key.

Kate Moss, 2010 ©Getty

First up is what bag to take. Opt for a sensible hiking rucksack as the walk (hike) into camp can be painfully long, plus a fit-for-purpose backpack will have plenty of pockets and straps to clip on extra bits you can't fit inside. Then, be sure to pack a smaller bag to carry the essentials around with you all day. The bumbag is your new best friend. Our top tip? Try attaching a carabiner clip to the strap so you an clip on your water bottle and go hands-free.

The weather plays a huge role here, whilst you obsessively check the forecast on the lead up, remember to take it with a pinch of salt and pack for all eventualities. Regardless of how hot it may be in the day, it gets seriously chilly at night, and fast. Be sure to have a cosy sweatshirt or hoodie, joggers and thick socks to wear at night when you get into bed. Then boom, as soon as the sun comes up your tent turns immediately into a sauna, so pack light shorts - cotton boxers are a great fashion take - and a tank top to wear under your comfies ready for the morning strip off.

Jameela Jamil, 2010 ©Getty

And now, what clothes to take? Aside from the essentials (raincoat, walking boots or wellies, jumpers) Glastonbury festival takes an anything goes approach. Want to wear full fancy dress everyday? Go for it. Always dreamt of living your best hippie life? Now is the time. Prefer to keep things chic and simple, a la Kate Moss' Glasto style? Then do just that. Now is the time to experiment, bring on the colour and truly have fun with it all. Our top tip? Avoid fiddly fastenings or bodysuits that require any admin to get out of as you don't want to extend any time spend in the infamous Glastonbury toilets - trust us.

Fashion aside, remember to pack these essentials along with your usual festival-ready toiletries. Blister plasters. Plenty of them. If you feel a blister coming on then plaster up before it turns into anything nasty - hobbling from field to field with painful feet is not fun. Next up, bin bags, bag up dirty clothes to keep your tent tidy, plus, as the Glastonbury tagline goes, it's important to 'Leave No Trace'. Have a bin bag on the go around the camp to keep your site looking spick and span. And finally, a blow-up bed is a game changer. As heavy to carry as they are, having a comfy bed to sleep on at the end of a long day spent trekking and dancing your way around the site will make up for it. If possible, bring a pillow too, hiking backpacks usually have elastic across the front, so squeeze your pillow into this section to it doesn't take up precious packing room.

So, time to get prepping and follow our guide on what to pack for Glastonbury to get you started:

SHOP: Your Glastonbury Packing List

1. Hunter, Original Tall Wellington Boots In Olive

hunter wellies

Description

A staple of any UK festival wardrobe, Hunter wellington boots are a favourite.

2. Mountain Warehouse, Peru 55L Backpack In Purple

mountain warehouse glastonbury

Description

Practicality wins when it comes to backpacks plus bungee cords make perfect pillow compartments.

3. M&amp;S , Lightweight Utility Rain Jacket With Cotton

M&S rain coat

Description

Nail the utility trend AND stay dry when the inevitable rainclouds appear.

4. Pixie, Detoxifeye Serum Eye Patches

pixie eye patches glastonbury

Description

Give tired eyes a 10 min boost to get you ready for another day of festival fun.

5. Loewe, Fisherman Hat in Towelling Cotton

LOEWE glastonbury hat

Description

A hat with ties means your chances of losing it are immediately much lower. Remember, opt for

6. Levi's, 501 '90s Long Shorts

Levis denim shorts glastonbury

Description

Denim hot-pants be gone! In their place are longer - and much cooler - [nearly knee-length

7. Compeed, 5 Medium Blister Plasters

compeed blister plasters glastonbury

Description

These should be the first thing you pack, trust us. At the first sign of a blister - plaster up

8. Not Another Bill, Rope Keyring Carabiner Clip

not another bill

Description

Surprisingly useful, clip your water bottle onto your bag and go hands-free.

9. <br>Chilly's Bottles, Series 2 Water Bottle 500ml

chillys

Description

Keep your water (or wine) perfectly cold and clip it onto your bag.

10. Adidas Originals, Adicolor Bumbag In Dark Red

adidas bumbag

Description

Keep your friends close and your essentials closer; pack of tissues, hand sanitiser and suncream

11. Anine Bing, Logo Cotton Jersey Hoodie

anine bing hoodie glastonbury

Description

Keep the late night chill at bay by staying snuggly in your tent.

12. H&amp;M, Striped Cotton Shorts

H&M bozers glastonbury

Description

As soon as the sun comes up, your tent will be 100 degrees so have some easy breezy cotton shorts

13. Birkenstock, <strong>Super-Birki</strong> Clogs In Apple Green

BIRKIS clogs glastonbury

Description

Comfy, easy access shoes are key on a campsite - plus, these are waterproof so great when the

14. Good Times Eyewear, Tonal Shield Sunglasses

good times sunglasses glastonbury

Description

Embrace the '00s tinted shades and try a sporty-style frame paired with a boho maxi dress.

15. Gucci, Oversized Square Acetate Sunglasses

GUCCI sunglasses glastonbury

Description

If you're a responsible person, invest in some supersized and fabulous sunglasses to wear all day.

16. Free People, All-Time Midi Slip

free people maxi dress glastonbury

Description

The ultimate easy-breezy festival dress, wear with any and all accessories for the easiest of

17. Ganni, Cleated Lace Up Hiking Boots

GANNI hiking boots glastonbury

Description

If wellies aren't your thing, hiking boots and next on the list as a Glastonbury footwear essential.

18. Urban Outfitters, Large Concho Belt

UO belt

Description

The belt style of the summer, you may remember these Concho styles from the '00s. Wear wrapped

19. Living Proof, Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo

dry shampoo living proof glastonbury

Description

For five days without a shower, dry shampoo is a must.

20. Fendi, Monogram-Print Recycled-Nylon Bumbag

fendi bum bag glastonbury

Description

The most boujie bumbag there ever was. Buy once and wear forever.

21. Zara, Strapless Dress With Sequins

ZARA sequin dress glastonbury

Description

It's tradition to bring your Sunday best to offset the wellingtons and mud with a little bit (a

22. AllSaints, Balfern Gold Leather Biker Jacket

Allsaints leather jacket glastonbury

Description

You can't go wrong with a classic leather jacket you'll wear over and over.

23. SVR, Sun Secure Pocket Spray Daily Use SPF50+

SPF

Description

Shade is sparse on the farm so be sure to pack a high-factor SPF.

24. Mango, Multicolored Crochet Dress

mango crochet dress glastonbury

Description

If all else fails, wear all the colours you can!

25. Sherris, Brown Panelled Bandeau Top

sherris top glastonbury

Description

2023 is the [year of the boob

