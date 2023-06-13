25 Things That Need To Be On Your Glastonbury Packing List

It's nearly that time of year, when crowds decend on Worthy Farm and the rest of us avoid social media for a few days to stop the jealousy. Yes, that's right it's almost time for Glastonbury. If you're one of the lucky ones who managed to cop a ticket, it's time to start (if you haven't already) dusting off the tent, breaking in those boots and deciding on your festival outfits.
So, what to pack for Glastonbury? Well, for starters it's key to remember you'll be camping on a working farm for up to five nights. That's a long time to spend in a tent. So, take inspo from iconic Glastonbury outfits of years gone by and pack those fun festival clothes, but remember, comfort is key.
First up is what bag to take. Opt for a sensible hiking rucksack as the walk (hike) into camp can be painfully long, plus a fit-for-purpose backpack will have plenty of pockets and straps to clip on extra bits you can't fit inside. Then, be sure to pack a smaller bag to carry the essentials around with you all day. The bumbag is your new best friend. Our top tip? Try attaching a carabiner clip to the strap so you an clip on your water bottle and go hands-free.
The weather plays a huge role here, whilst you obsessively check the forecast on the lead up, remember to take it with a pinch of salt and pack for all eventualities. Regardless of how hot it may be in the day, it gets seriously chilly at night, and fast. Be sure to have a cosy sweatshirt or hoodie, joggers and thick socks to wear at night when you get into bed. Then boom, as soon as the sun comes up your tent turns immediately into a sauna, so pack light shorts - cotton boxers are a great fashion take - and a tank top to wear under your comfies ready for the morning strip off.
And now, what clothes to take? Aside from the essentials (raincoat, walking boots or wellies, jumpers) Glastonbury festival takes an anything goes approach. Want to wear full fancy dress everyday? Go for it. Always dreamt of living your best hippie life? Now is the time. Prefer to keep things chic and simple, a la Kate Moss' Glasto style? Then do just that. Now is the time to experiment, bring on the colour and truly have fun with it all. Our top tip? Avoid fiddly fastenings or bodysuits that require any admin to get out of as you don't want to extend any time spend in the infamous Glastonbury toilets - trust us.
Fashion aside, remember to pack these essentials along with your usual festival-ready toiletries. Blister plasters. Plenty of them. If you feel a blister coming on then plaster up before it turns into anything nasty - hobbling from field to field with painful feet is not fun. Next up, bin bags, bag up dirty clothes to keep your tent tidy, plus, as the Glastonbury tagline goes, it's important to 'Leave No Trace'. Have a bin bag on the go around the camp to keep your site looking spick and span. And finally, a blow-up bed is a game changer. As heavy to carry as they are, having a comfy bed to sleep on at the end of a long day spent trekking and dancing your way around the site will make up for it. If possible, bring a pillow too, hiking backpacks usually have elastic across the front, so squeeze your pillow into this section to it doesn't take up precious packing room.
So, time to get prepping and follow our guide on what to pack for Glastonbury to get you started:
