The Viral Uniqlo Bag That’s Everywhere, Fits Everything And Costs £14.90

Some people hate it when they see someone wearing something they own or, worse still, buying something they own having seen it on them. I, on the other hand, take it as a personal triumph. Last week on Monday, I bought a bag from Uniqlo, a nylon cross-body with two internal pockets and an adjustable strap. On Thursday, I went to a breakfast meeting and, lo and behold, someone was wearing the exact bag in black. Clearly, I was onto something.

I bought the bag for a weekend trip to Brussels. My thinking went something along the lines of, your sister's got your only suitcase so you're going to have to carry two canvas totes and don't want to be juggling a handbag as well. Not only was it possible to squeeze my passport, phone, cards and a hardback book into the cross-body, but someone else was carrying it in the departures lounge.

In Brussels, I kid you not, I saw another three people carrying the bag. What is it about this bag?! It could be the price, it could be the capacity, but maybe it's just the fact that it means you can walk with your hands in your pockets and not worry about something constantly slipping off your arm? Oh wait, it's actually because on TikTok, this bag is A Big Deal. Seriously, search #uniqloviralbag and you'll see a lot of videos, some of which involve how many things you can squeeze inside (@elenatea _ managed to get a journal, a digital camera, a phone, a powder compact, a make-up bag, a wallet and a pair of sunglasses inside - and still managed to zip it up). It's like something out of Mary Poppins.