The Best Glastonbury Looks Of All Time, From Lizzo To Kate Moss Via Beyoncé

These outfits will live on forever.

Glastonbury Best Looks
by Charlotte Pavitt |
Posted

In homage to this week's Glastonbury, which is set to rule your festival season once again, we're taking a trip down memory lane. Because when it comes to ‘festival style’, Glastonbury is the big one for fashion inspiration. An outdoor runway if you will (albeit a bit muddier than your average catwalk).

Bold statements are a given, as well as a spot of bad weather and ground so puddly you could swim in it. PFFT. But don't fear - it has never stopped the style set from rocking their finest festival gear. Just follow the Brits, who always style out their look with a pair of wellies (absolutely non-negotiable) and a Barbour.

But laidback glamour is no easy look to pull-off, especially when the sun and mud comes out. Cue Glastonbury's style royalty: Alexa Chung, Pixie Geldof, Adwoa Aboah, Sienna Miller (her entire 2004 festival wardrobe inspired the boho revival) and Florence Welch.

But, if there’s one queen of cool-girl, festival style it’s Kate Moss. Her looks over the years have been nothing short of iconic, from super short-shorts and waistcoats to fringed suede boots.

For now, we're betting prairie dresses, crop tops and cowboy boots will be a hit for festival season 2023, complete with a bucket hat or baseball cap to hide your bed hair.

Here's a look back at some of our favourite looks at Glastonbury, both on- and off-stage:

Gallery

The Most Iconic Glasto Fashion Looks Ever

Kate Moss and Pete Doherty
1 of 28

Adele
2 of 28

Adwoa Aboah
3 of 28

Alexa Chung
4 of 28

Florence Welch
5 of 28

Sienna Miller
6 of 28

FKA Twigs
7 of 28

Lily Allen
8 of 28

Dua Lipa
9 of 28

Solange
10 of 28

Pixie Geldof
11 of 28

Lizzo
12 of 28

Alexa Chung
13 of 28

Beyoncé
14 of 28

Kate Moss
15 of 28

Edie Campbell
16 of 28

Dolly Parton
17 of 28

Margot Robbie and Cara Delevigne
18 of 28

Gwen Stefani
19 of 28

Kate Moss
20 of 28

Miley Cyrus
21 of 28

Alexa Chung
22 of 28

Leomie Anderson
23 of 28

Lana Del Ray
24 of 28

Stella McCartney
25 of 28

Adwoah Aboah
26 of 28

Adele
27 of 28

Poppy Delevingne
28 of 28

