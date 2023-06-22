  1. Home
The Best Of Kate Moss’ Glastonbury Looks

The OG of Glastonbury.

Kate Moss at Glastonbury
by Contributor
Posted

With your feed basically about to turn into a livestream of Glastonbury, it's safe to say that you're going to get plenty of festival outfit inspo. But while it's always great to see what the kids are wearing these days, the throwback looks are also iconic. And there's one woman in particular who takes the effortless yet glam festival vibe to a new high. The OG of Glastonbury. Kate Moss.

The supermodel has become legendary for her festival style – after all, it's not just anybody who could pull off a waistcoat, short shorts and wellies. At the same time. In a field. In many ways, she's just as much an icon as the festival itself. Take a look at her best looks - from that little gold knit dress to the silk scarves tied around her hips - below.

The Best Of Kate Moss' Glastonbury Looks

With Stella McCartney.

