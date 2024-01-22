We Finally Found The Tracksuit All The It Girls Are Wearing, Including Hailey Bieber And Emily Ratajkowski

You know something’s a big deal when Google searches for it are off the charts. So meet the internet’s new breakout star: Frankie’s Bikinis's knit tracksuit. When it comes to winter, you can't beat a cosy set that is both practical and cute. So, after seeing the same cropped hoodies and low-waisted trousers all across our feed for weeks, we just had to find out where they were from.

The cloud knit set has Y2K written all over it – it has sold out and been restocked a few times since its first drop. It seems to be the perfect blend between loungewear and something you'd actually wear out of the house. This weekend, for example, Hailey Bieber was seen sporting the sleek black set in a Rhode beauty video.

It’s not the first time we’ve seen her embracing the set – she’s been spotted rocking the cool blue style, too. Members of the fan club also include Emily Ratajkowski, who has been wearing the black version. Then there’s Matilda Djerf, who could be seen on Instagram in the pink set.

With 107 million views already, it’s not just the A-listers who love it. The versatility and comfort make it a winter wardrobe staple, whether you're binge-watching your favourite series or stepping out for a quick coffee run.

We’ve seen the hoodie paired with jeans and the full set paired with Ugg Tasmans. With so many colours to choose from, there’s one with your name on it.