These High Street Shoes Are So Similar To The Designer Ballet Flats That Always Sell Out

Taking inspiration from a classic.

Chanel ballet flats dupes
by Jade Moscrop
Posted
1
French Sole Quilted Two-Tone Leather Ballet Flats
2
La Redoute Two-Tone Ballet Flats in Quilted Leather
3
Mint Velvet Gigi Leather Pumps Neutral
4
Steve Madden Ellison Ballerina Natural
5
ASOS DESIGN Locket Square Toe Ballet Flats
6
HOBBS Leather Bow Flat Ballet Pumps
7
M&amp;S COLLECTION Leather Bow Ballet Pumps
Ballet flats are like an on-again-off-again lover - we just can't seem to break up with them for good. After their '00s renaissance, which saw the likes of Kate Moss, Alexa Chung and, you know, your entire school year living in them, their 15 minutes of fame seemed to be up. Now back in the limelight once more, along with many other Y2K fashion trends, the humble ballet flat can count Sofia Richie, Michelle Williams and, we'd bet, Kate and Alexa (still), as fans.

Sofia Richie wearing Chanel ballet pumps

@sofiarichiegrainge

With balletcore only adding to the hype, it seems that ballet flats are here to stay. Two brands synonymous with the comfortable pump? Miu Miu and Chanel, the latter of which is famed for its two-toned colourways and rounded toe.

Owning a pair of Chanel ballet flats will inevitably be on your fashion bucket list; they are, after all, timeless, which is why they continue to be a best-selling style for the fashion house year after year. Naturally, the one and only place you can buy a new pair is from a Chanel boutique (or you can enquire on Chanel's website), but there are plenty of pre-loved styles available online.

Alexa Chung in New York City in 2009.
Alexa Chung in New York City in 2009.

Vestiaire Collective is one of the best places to start, with Chanel ballet pumps for as little as £100. It also authenticates its products properly, so you know you're getting the real deal. Other outlets such as Depop and eBay have Chanel's shoes, too, but it's more difficult to ensure the authenticity of what you're buying.

If, however, you really love the style of these ballerinas but don't want to spend Chanel prices, there are plenty of homages out there. Just like the Chanel slingback shoes and the sell-out Chanel sandals, these pumps have inspired a whole host of doppelgängers that you can find on the high street.

Chanel Ballet Flats - Alternatives and Dupes
These ballet flats have clearly been inspired by the cherished Chanel design – while they won't have the longevity or the craftsmanship of the original, they certainly do look the part.

1. French Sole Quilted Two-Tone Leather Ballet Flats

french sole shoes

Description

French Sole makes some of the highest quality ballet pumps, all of which are comfortable and go

2. La Redoute Two-Tone Ballet Flats in Quilted Leather

La Redoute Two-Tone Ballet Flats in Quilted Leather

Description

The perfect work shoe does exist. The slightly squared toes add a stylish twist to any outfit.

3. Mint Velvet Gigi Leather Pumps Neutral

Mint Velvet Gigi Leather Pumps Neutral

Description

These quilted pumps from Mint Velvet are available in three colourways - neutral, black and

4. Steve Madden Ellison Ballerina Natural

Chanel Ballet Flats Dupes: Steve Madden Ellison Ballerina Natural

Description

The sleek design of these shoes is accented with a contrasting toe cap and finished with a

5. ASOS DESIGN Locket Square Toe Ballet Flats

ASOS DESIGN Locket Square Toe Ballet Flats

Description

For an option without a bow, this square-toe pair from ASOS is a steal.

6. HOBBS Leather Bow Flat Ballet Pumps

HOBBS Leather Bow Flat Ballet Pumps

Description

A timeless choice, HOBBS' ballet flat offering takes inspiration from the classic.

7. M&amp;S COLLECTION Leather Bow Ballet Pumps

M&S COLLECTION Leather Bow Ballet Pumps

Description

For a supremely comfortable fit, these M&S ballet pumps are a great choice. Also available in navy

