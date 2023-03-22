These H&M Sandals Are So Similar To Last Summer’s Sell-Out Designer Pair – And They’re £29.99

Believe it or not, sandal weather is fast approaching. Before we know it, we'll be sashaying around wearing a floaty linen dress with bare toes and a basket bag – the dream! Yes we may still be holding onto our winter coats and boots (for now) but we can't help thinking about all the new-season offerings dropping online. And our attention has turned to H&M. Last week we told you about the £17.99 Prada-esque crochet bag, now it's time to feast your eyes on the brand's £29.99 could-be-Chanel sandals. Let us warn you, they're so good, they may create sudden shopping urges.

Chanel first launched the chunky 'dad' sandal in 2019, and the rest, shall we say, is history. Proving to be one of the most popular accessories year after year, these multi-strap sandals have since dropped in a whole host of colours, prints and textures – with each style selling out as quickly as they drop into boutique stores. So much so, the usually £1,200 sandals can fetch over £2,000 (used) on resale sites such as Vestiaire Collective and eBay. The crazy power of Chanel, everyone!

So why are they so popular? The comfy style with instantly recognisable logo practically suits everyone's style. If you're a maximalist, (like Zeena, above) rainbow tie-dye styles may be on the agenda. For the minimalists (like Lois, below) there are plain black or white fuss-free styles.

And if you love neutral shades (like Rachael, below) then you may want to invest in the raffia style fashion editors and influences loved last year. For this season, Chanel has dropped logo-printed denim styles – and yes, we predict these are already selling out. Because like swimwear, now is the best time to buy your summer sandals.

If you don't want to spend all your rent on one pair of sandals, H&M's iterations in tweed and pink check print have a similar vibe to the original. While there have of course been so many designer dupes of this best-selling designer sandal over the years, these are some of the best we've seen so far. Available in inclusive sizing (from 2-9) and under £30, we know these will sell as quickly as the OGs.