These River Island Slingback Heels Are An Exact Replica Of This £870 Designer Shoe

When it comes to timeless elegance, we think of one brand in particular. It is, of course, Chanel. The fashion house's ability to remain a constant influence in the fashion industry is undisputed.

So, it was no surprise that at this year's 76th Cannes Film Festival, we spotted Lily Rose-Depp (the brand's poster girl) wearing Chanel's Slingback Heels. The beloved 1950s favourite silhouette has been in-demand for some years now, but Depp just reminded us of why these shoes are always in style.

IMAGE CREDIT: GETTY/ MARC PIASECKI/ FILMMAGIC

For the premier of HBO's show, The Idol, Depp wore a black pair of Chanel Slingback Heels (£870) with a simple black Chanel dress and black sunglasses. Sometimes, less really is more.

Spending upwards of £800 for a pair of shoes is, however, fairly unrealistic, no matter how much we want to emulate our favourite celebrities. So, we were delighted to find the perfect Chanel Slingback replica on TikTok in the form of River Island's Slingback Heels (£33).

Apart from the fact that River Island swapped the iconic Chanel logo for its own (obviously), the two shoes are aesthetically very similar, so you can add a high-end touch to your look, minus the steep price tag. While we can't promise the quality will compare to the original, if you're looking for a budget-friendly alternative, River Island's £33 iteration is just perfect.

Keep scrolling to shop River Island's Slingbacks. Prefer to shop the originals? We've listed the iconic slingbacks from Chanel down below, too.

SHOP: River Island Slingback Heels

1. River Island Slingback Heels Buy now Description Elevate your style with these chic River Island heeled slingback shoes. Featuring a sleek design ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now