These Miu Miu Ballet Flats Have Put The Polarising Shoe Back On The Fashion Map

Ballet flats were in, then out and now they're in again. So who exactly should we thank for the polarising pump's latest renaissance? The A-listers who have dug them out for the second time round - namely, Bella Hadid, Adwoa Aboah and Kate Moss, who was the original stan back in the early '00s - and, of course, the brand who's largely responsible for ballerinas being back in business: Miu Miu.

Miu Miu's ballet flats have been a hit with the street-style set and celebrities since they arrived on the catwalk in March 2022. Unlike the leather versions that made popular school shoes circa 2002, Miu Miu's ballerinas look rather like the real deal (hello, balletcore) with their elasticated ties, little bows, satin material and squared-off toes to mimic the block at the end of pointe shoes.

On the catwalk they were often styled with ribbed white socks - a style trick that made its way to the pavements in Paris. Tamu McPherson wore her baby blue pair with little white socks, a combination which struck the perfect balance with her plaid miniskirt and sporty knit. Aimee Song, meanwhile, wore hers sans socks but with an anklet - another hack that has legs this summer.

Katie Holmes recently wore her pair - a black leather style with studded and buckled straps - with an all-black outfit while out and about in New York. She could have worn flip-flops or even Birkenstocks, but the ballet flats lent the whole look a note of polish while still being pared-back.

The only problem? Miu Miu's ballerinas are so popular that almost all the styles have limited sizes (the brand's own website has a relatively good selection, as does Mytheresa, so hit those two first). If you do manage to get your hands on a pair, you might have to do a pirouette in celebration.

Miu Miu, Satin Ballerinas Orchid Pink - These orchid pink ballerinas, made with pastel satin, couldn't be more balletcore.

Miu Miu, Satin Ballerinas Sand Beige - Metallic? Check! Bedazzled? Check! These ballerinas are the definition of extra.

Miu Miu, Logo Leather Ballet Flats - White may not be the best idea if you live in the city (or the countryside, for that matter).

Miu Miu, Logo Leather Ballet Flats - Go for gold with this metallic pair that will jazz up the simplest of outfits.